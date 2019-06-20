Darien Porter had what he labeled a disappointing state track and field meet his junior season. He came home from Des Moines with four medals but no championships.
The Bettendorf sprinter settled the score in his last go-around at the blue oval.
The Iowa State football recruit became the first individual in Iowa high school history to run a sub-47 second open quarter-mile and was part of another all-time best in the sprint medley relay.
Porter is at the forefront of the Quad-City Times All-Metro boys' track and field team. He finished the Class 4A state meet last month with a title in the 400 meters (46.99 seconds), a championship in the 200 (21.76) and anchored the Bulldogs to a title in the sprint medley relay (1:30.92). He also was runner-up in the 100 (10.97).
"It was a great way to go out," Porter said after the state meet. "It has been so much fun to share it with these guys. They're some of my best friends."
Porter is one of six Bulldogs on the first team. He's joined by sprinters Austin Kalar and Leo Desequeira along with the middle distance duo of Brendan Scott and Nick Moore and hurdler Ethan Clarke.
Bettendorf, which captured Mississippi Athletic Conference and district championships, was fourth at the state meet.
Pleasant Valley, led by its distance trio of Kole Sommer, Parker Huhn and Kent Nichols, had four first-team selections. Western Big Six champion Moline, Rock Island, United Township and North Scott also had multiple first-team choices.
