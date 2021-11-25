Public can walk onto new I-74 bridge on Dec. 1

Ryan said on Monday that he isn't sure how much Lunda is being paid beyond the $322 million contract for the bridge and its basket-handle design arches. As of summer of 2020, Lunda had been paid an additional $6.2 million of the $16 million approved in contract modifications at the time.

The completed twin spans represent "a world-class interstate connection," Ryan said, congratulating hundreds of iron workers and other members of the construction trades who built them.

In addition to its anticipated lifespan of at least 100 years, the bridges will be much safer than the old twins, Ryan said, largely because of their size. Each span of the old bridge is just 28 feet wide, and the new spans are 72 feet wide.

"It'll be so nice and so safe for years to come," he said. "No more long lines and delays."

Bids for demolition of the old spans will be let in the spring, and Ryan said he anticipates that explosives will be used to take down the center portion, which is the location of the long-closed toll plaza and offices below.

But it will be up to the winning bidder to determine how to take down the structures, he said.