PV dance team wins 2 state titles; Bettendorf adds 4th-place finish

Bettendorf wraps up its fourth-place performance in Class XIII Pom on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Association Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley dancers perform their first-place routine in Class VI Jazz on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Association Championships at Hy-Vee Hall in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley performs in the Class XIII Pom on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Iowa State Dance Team Association Championships at Wells Fargo Arena in Des Moines. Pleasant Valley won the title.
Pleasant Valley High School claimed titles in both of its events and Bettendorf High School picked up a fourth-place finish Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Association Championships in Des Moines.
Pleasant Valley tied for the second-best score of the entire meet when it won Class VI Jazz with 389 points from four judges, a 97.25 average. Judge Debbie Nordstrom even awarded the team 99 of a possible 100 points.
Neighboring North Scott High School claimed second place with 384.5, the second-highest score by a runner-up in any category.
Both schools were part of a dominating performance by the Mississippi Athletic Conference in Class XIII Pom.
Pleasant Valley picked up 375 of a possible 400 points to win the event, and Bettendorf claimed fourth place with 354.5. Davenport Central (third, 355 points), Davenport West (fifth, 339.5) and Muscatine (sixth, 336) joined Iowa City West (second, 365.5) in the top six.
A sixth MAC school, Davenport Assumption, earned a runner-up finish in Class IX Pom. Pom was the largest category in the two-day event as 121 schools competed in 14 classes.
Bettendorf also earned a Division I rating in Class VII Jazz. A team must average 75 points or better to earn that distinction. The Goldusters scored 353 points, an 88.25 average in the event.
Earlier this fall, four members of the Pleasant Valley team earned top-10 finishes in the Class VIII Dance individual competition. Josie Kaffenberger was the champion, and teammate Hannah Lederman was second. Kylie Crome added a fourth-place finish, and Caitlin Crome claimed eighth place.