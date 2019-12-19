PV dance team wins 2 state titles; Bettendorf adds 4th-place finish

Pleasant Valley High School claimed titles in both of its events and Bettendorf High School picked up a fourth-place finish Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at the Iowa State Dance/Drill Team Association Championships in Des Moines.

Pleasant Valley tied for the second-best score of the entire meet when it won Class VI Jazz with 389 points from four judges, a 97.25 average. Judge Debbie Nordstrom even awarded the team 99 of a possible 100 points.

Neighboring North Scott High School claimed second place with 384.5, the second-highest score by a runner-up in any category.

Both schools were part of a dominating performance by the Mississippi Athletic Conference in Class XIII Pom.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Pleasant Valley picked up 375 of a possible 400 points to win the event, and Bettendorf claimed fourth place with 354.5. Davenport Central (third, 355 points), Davenport West (fifth, 339.5) and Muscatine (sixth, 336) joined Iowa City West (second, 365.5) in the top six.

A sixth MAC school, Davenport Assumption, earned a runner-up finish in Class IX Pom. Pom was the largest category in the two-day event as 121 schools competed in 14 classes.