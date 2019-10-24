The Pleasant Valley High School Drama Department will present an open dress rehearsal for senior citizens of its fall musical "Carrie: The Musical."
Here's the story, based on Stephen King's novel of the same name:
Carrie White is a misfit. At school, she's an outcast bullied by the popular crowd and virtually invisible to everyone else. At home, she's at the mercy of her loving but cruelly over-protective mother. Carrie discovers she has a special power — and she's not afraid to use it.
The musical of "Carrie" hasn't been seen since its 1988 Broadway production. The show's original authors have joined with director Stafford Arima ("Altar Boyz") and MCC Theater for a newly reworked and fully re-imagined vision.
Set in contemporary Chamberlain, Maine, the show features a book by Lawrence D. Cohen (screenwriter of the classic film), music by Academy-Award winner Michael Gore ("Fame," "Terms of Endearment"), and lyrics by Academy-Award winner Dean Pitchford ("Fame" and "Footloose").
The dress rehearsal is open to all senior citizens (and senior citizens only) at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 30, in the Pleasant Valley High School Theatre. There is no charge for admission, and refreshments will be served at intermission.
To help determine the number of guests, the drama department asks those attending to register with Melissa Clark at sunshine121600@msn.com or call 563-210-5371.
Parking will be at First Baptist Church, 3593 Middle Road, with a shuttle bus starting at 12:45 p.m. It will take guests to and from school after the performance.
Helpers will be available to assist guests on and off the buses. Drop-off at the high school also is permitted, but school will be in session and parking will be extremely limited with only a few handicapped parking spots. Doors open at 1 p.m.
