PV Schools discuss course selection for 2020-2021

Pleasant Valley School District will host a series of meetings with parents and students to discuss course selection for the 2020-2021 school year.

The schedule is:

Incoming 7th graders - Parents of 6th grade students entering 7th grade next year are invited to an overview of Junior High courses at 6:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 18, at the Junior High in gym “A”. Students are encouraged to attend. Course information will be provided at the elementary conferences.

Incoming 8th grade students - Students currently in 7th grade will receive course selection materials Monday, Feb. 10. Counselors will discuss the course selection process at that time.

Incoming 9th grade students - Students currently in 8th grade will receive high school course selection materials Tuesday, Feb. 11. Counselors will discuss the process. Parents of 8th grade students entering 9th grade are invited to attend one of two meetings: Wednesday, Feb. 12, for students whose last names begin with A- J; and Thursday, Feb. 13, for last names from K – Z. Both meetings will be at 7 p.m. in the Pleasant Valley High School Theater. Students also are encouraged to attend.

New students to the PV District - Students now enrolled in another school district but planning to enroll at Pleasant Valley Junior High should contact the Counseling Office at 563-332-0202 to begin registration and course selection.

