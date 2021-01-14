PV swimmers use team depth to top Bulldogs on senior night

The Pleasant Valley High School boys swimmers used an advantage in team depth to cruise past defending district champion Bettendorf in a home dual win on senior night on Jan. 7.

The Spartans, last year’s district runner-up, topped their cross-town rivals 102-68 after each team won six of the 11 events, one of which was a tie.

PV, ranked fourth in the state’s latest power rankings, defeated a Bettendorf team competing in just its second meet of the year due to postponements related to issues from COVID-19.

PV last defeated Bettendorf in a dual meet in 2019, the last season it won the district title.

Despite the disparity in the final score, there were a number of extremely competitive races for first that made for an exciting dual meet. It was also the first time the two teams competed in PV’s renovated pool that was updated from 25 meters to 25 yards.

PV coach Stacey Zapolski expected the depth in her team’s lineup to be a primary key to victory.

“We knew going in that it was going to be our second-, third-, fourth-place finishes, our ‘B’ relays, that were going to make a difference for us,” she said. “We kind of had all those kids fired up to swim fast.”