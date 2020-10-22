PV volleyball clinches solo MAC title

For the five seniors on Pleasant Valley’s volleyball team, they all know what it feels like to capture a Mississippi Athletic Conference title.
The first two years they had to share a piece of the pie. The last two years, they’ve been selfish.
Powered by a fluid offense and a scrappy defense, the Class 5A No. 4 Spartans swept Class 4A No. 12 Clinton in just under 90 minutes 25-19, 25-14, 25-12 last week at Pleasant Valley High School to complete a perfect season in the conference.
PV (19-1, 9-0 MAC) swept eight of the nine matches and only five times did its opponent break 20 points.
“We have such a good conference and there’s so many good teams in it,” outside hitter Emily Wood said. “To have had the success we’ve had against those good teams like Assumption and Bettendorf and North Scott, for all four years of my high school career is really exciting.”
It ends a grueling regular season for PV, where it played 12 of its last 14 games against teams that were ranked at some point during the season. It only dropped six sets all season.
“It doesn’t necessarily really matter the level, it’s more the quality of teams that are out there,” Spartans head coach Amber Hall said.
Hall admitted her squad’s energy and offensive pace were lacking early in the first set, which allowed the River Queens (17-12, 5-4) to go toe-to-toe and trail by one point late.
A five-point burst, ignited by Wood and Arra Cottrell registering a kill each, gave the Spartans breathing room to claim the opening set.
“We knew they were a good team, they took a few sets from some good teams,” Wood said. “We had to match their scrappiness and realize they weren’t always in system.”
Cottrell paced PV with 14 kills while sophomore Chloe Cline chipped in 11. Kora Ruff dished out 41 assists to go with 10 digs, which was second on the team to Livia Thomsen’s 17.
Wood, an Iowa State softball recruit, completed the night with eight kills, six digs, three blocks and a pair of aces.
“Just keeping our composure all the way through gave us confidence,” Hall said. “Found our feet and hit the ground running.”
Once Clinton took an early 3-2 lead in the second set, it never held the advantage the rest of the match.
It was squandered by six attacking errors as PV went on a 12-3 run to create a double-digit cushion to go up 2-0. A similar story occurred in the final set where the Spartans tallied 16 of the match's final 23 points.
“That’s an explosive offensive and defensive team,” River Queens head coach Micah Cewe said. “We just couldn’t convert offensively at times.”
Makayla Howard led Clinton with eight kills and eight digs while Jamie Greenwalt had 24 assists.
Both the Spartans and River Queens have a bye in their respective regionals before beginning their quest for a state tournament berth in Cedar Rapids next Thursday.
And each side still has plenty to work on.
“We’re going to have to be smarter, we’re going to have to be cleaner, especially offensively,” Cewe said. “We have to attack more efficiently.”
