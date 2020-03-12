PVHS student receives
STEM scholarship
The Quad-City and Engineering Council, or QCESC, recently held the 58th annual STEM Celebration at the Putnam Museum and Science Center.
The event celebrates and showcases the region's Science, Technology, Engineering and Math (STEM) professionals, educators and next generation of STEM professionals.
At the event, held during National Engineers Week, Pleasant Valley High School senior Max Crowley was among 13 Quad-City area high school seniors to share in $25,000 in scholarships. All the recipients have plans to pursue STEM related studies.
Crowley received a $1,000 scholarship and plans to attend the University of Iowa this fall and major in Biomedical Engineering.