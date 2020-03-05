PVHS students selected as finalists for the National Merit Scholarship Program

Several Pleasant Valley Community High School seniors were recently selected as finalists in the National Merit Scholarship Program.

The students, who all reside in Bettendorf, and their parents are: Darsh Balani, son of Dinesh and Preeti Balani; Aditya Desai, son of Sahil and Swati Desai; Grace Halupnik, daughter of Mark and Jennifer Halupnik; Margaret Huang, daughter of Chang Huang and Kathryn Wang; Maya Johnson, daughter of Thomas and Christine Johnson; Paul Malachuk, son of Daniel Malachuk and Catherine Reinhardt; Joseph Murphy, son of Richard and Janene Murphy; and Prakruti Pancholi, daughter of Sanjay and Karishma Pancholi of Bettendorf.

To become a finalist, a semifinalist must have an outstanding academic record throughout the high school years, be endorsed and recommended by the school principal, and earn SAT scores that confirm the student’s earlier qualifying test performance. The semifinalist and a school official must submit a detailed scholarship application, which includes the student’s essay and information about the Semifinalist’s participation and leadership in school and community activities.