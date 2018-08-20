From petting zoos to hands-on science projects and pottery, the Discovery Fair offered families a day to sample the range of learning experiences available through the Bettendorf Public Library and Family Museum.
The event was hosted by the Bettendorf Public Library with support from the Family Museum, and sponsored by Quad-City Bank and Trust and Pleasant Valley Dentistry.
