Thousands battled a persistent rain and warm temperatures to complete the TBK Bank Quad-Cities Marathon.
Kenyan Philemon Kiplangat Terer, 34, won the 22nd annual marathon with a winning time of 2 hours, 17 minutes and 17 seconds. The now three-time Q-C Marathon winner holds the fastest and second fastest course records from 2013 and 2018.
Ethiopian Hirut Guangul, 27, won the women's title continuing her streak of Quad-City wins. She had a time of 2:41:34 to claim the $3,000 winner's prize plus $500 for a marathon time bonus of 2:48:00 or better. She has won five times, or on every visit to the event, dating back to her debut in 2012.
Two Bettendorf runners also went home with winning times. In the Women's masters marathon, Allison Beck finished in 3:53:19, winning $300. In the half-marathon, Stephanie Sellers was the top local in the women's division with a time of 1:32:09 to claim $100.
Here are some local scenes from marathon, which began and ended in Moline and passed through Bettendorf, Davenport and Rock Island:
