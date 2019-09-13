{{featured_button_text}}

As the nation marked the annual observance of the tragic 9-11 attacks last week, a group of local veterans were preparing to be part of the 49th Honor Flight of the Quad-Cities. 

The flight, which occurred on Thursday, Sept. 12, kicked off with a pre-flight dinner on Wednesday, Sept. 11, at the Isle Casino Hotel in Bettendorf. It marked the 11th local flight to be sponsored by Hy-Vee. 

Among the 100 veterans were two World War II veterans and 13 Korean War veterans. Escorted by volunteer guardians, the group was flown to Washington, D.C., for a one-day tour of the memorials dedicated to their service and sacrifice. 

Here are some of the scenes of the pre-flight event: 

