Q-C woman connects people via fun, online classes

Sometimes I stumble onto a story that is so unlike anything I have encountered before that I have to take a moment to let it sink in.

So it was when I learned about a new business in which three women — one from Bettendorf and the others from Ohio and Massachusetts— got together to form an online company that offers live, interactive, for-fun classes for adults over the internet.

Classes range from how to crochet a granny square to organizing your closet, making scones or playing the flute. Everything is done online, from the website yourteachablemoment.com

It's such a great idea that I'm surprised someone didn't think of it earlier. (Maybe they did, and I just don't know about it.)

The Bettendorf woman is Dawn Strauss Berta, a chiropractor by profession, who got the idea in August when she was setting up an online class for her 14-year-old daughter.

Why aren't there live, online classes like this for adults? she wondered. Outside stimulation and back-and-forth conversation would be just the thing for adults stuck inside and feeling isolated because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she thought.

Classes would be a way for people to interact with others with the same interests, all while not having to leave the house.