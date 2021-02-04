Q-C woman connects people via fun, online classes

Sometimes I stumble onto a story that is so unlike anything I have encountered before that I have to take a moment to let it sink in.
So it was when I learned about a new business in which three women — one from Bettendorf and the others from Ohio and Massachusetts— got together to form an online company that offers live, interactive, for-fun classes for adults over the internet.
Classes range from how to crochet a granny square to organizing your closet, making scones or playing the flute. Everything is done online, from the website yourteachablemoment.com
It's such a great idea that I'm surprised someone didn't think of it earlier. (Maybe they did, and I just don't know about it.)
The Bettendorf woman is Dawn Strauss Berta, a chiropractor by profession, who got the idea in August when she was setting up an online class for her 14-year-old daughter.
Why aren't there live, online classes like this for adults? she wondered. Outside stimulation and back-and-forth conversation would be just the thing for adults stuck inside and feeling isolated because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she thought.
Classes would be a way for people to interact with others with the same interests, all while not having to leave the house.
Berta is not a novice when it comes to online.
About 12 years ago, she began teaching online college courses for three different universities in anatomy, physiology and medical terminology.
She also teaches English as a Second Language online to people in China through a Chinese company, and it was through that work that she met Heather Shamp, of Dayton, Ohio, and Wendy Blizard Eldredge, from suburban Boston. Both are educators; additionally, Eldredge has a master's degree in public administration.
They became friends, going together on a Chinese New Year's cruise two years ago, and as Berta was contemplating her idea of online classes, she asked them if they'd like to be part of it.
By September, they had founded their company called Your Teachable Moment, Hamp had created a website, together they had recruited teachers and the first classes were launched.
The target audience is middle aged women/moms.
At present, the business is averaging about 90 classes at any one time and has 150-160 instructors, not all active at once, but on the roster.
Teachers come from all over the country — some even from overseas — teaching whatever is their specialty, whatever they are passionate about. They set their own class times and rates — most are in the $15 to $20 range — and the company provides the platform, the website in which students sign up and pay and the Zoom links that allow the classes to take place.
Teachers keep 70% of their fee and the company takes 30% for expenses and profit.
The company's website includes a calendar showing what's being offered on any given day; today, for example, you could get instruction on how to write a novel or speak beginning Spanish.
In a more complete listing under "classes" you'll find introduction of soap making, creating a life of gratitude, watercolor and unexpected things such as overcoming stage fright or how to work a Rubik's cube. Book clubs are another option.
The website also includes a "swag shop" in which you can buy YTM (Your Teachable Moment) coffee mugs and T-shirts and gift cards to give to friends who might enjoy a class. (These woman have thought of everything.)
Although the idea sprang up during the pandemic and the isolation it caused/is causing, Berta expects the business will continue once COVID-19 is under control.
"It will be a long-term thing," she said.
Postings also are on Facebook and YouTube.
What an idea.