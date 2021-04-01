QC couple endows Iowa coaching position

A $10 million gift from a Quad-City couple will endow the head football coaching position at Iowa and create a new fund to benefit the Hawkeye football program and other athletics initiatives at the university.

Will and Renee Moon of Bettendorf, whose family owns and operates the Iowa 80 Truckstop near Walcott, have made one of the largest donations the Iowa athletics department has ever received, a gift that will benefit Hawkeye programs in a number of ways.

“We’ve had the pleasure to know Will and Renee for many years now and they’re humble, hardworking people who are both really accomplished at what they set out to do,’’ Iowa football coach Kirk Ferentz said Monday.

“Their support of the program is so helpful to us. Their gift will help us give our players the top-notch academic experience and the top-notch competitive experience we hope to give them.’’

The Will and Renee Moon Excellence Fun will endow the head football coaching position at Iowa in perpetuity, with coach Kirk Ferentz and any coach who follows to be known formally as the Moon Family Head Football Coach.