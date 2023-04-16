Iowa player of the year: Caden Wilkins, Bettendorf

The 6-foot-7 junior was the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year, substate player of the year in Class 4A Substate 3 and second team all-state by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association. The only player in the Quad Cities metro to average a double-double this season, Wilkins recorded a MAC-best 20.0 points and 10.5 rebounds per game for the 15-win Bulldogs.

Wilkins, who has garnered some Division I attention, scored in double figures in 20 of 22 games and recorded a conference-best 10 double-doubles. In the final week of the regular season, Wilkins had games of 33 points, 13 rebounds and 30 points, 19 rebounds against Davenport West and Davenport North.

Illinois player of the year: Brock Harding, Moline

The University of Iowa signee and senior point guard directed Moline's boys' basketball program to its first IHSA state title ever. The Western Big 6 Conference MVP and first team all-stater in Class 4A by the Illinois Basketball Coaches Association, Harding averaged 18.5 points, 5.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game for the 35-3 Maroons. He shot nearly 82% from the free-throw line and buried 112 shots from beyond the arc at a 39% clip.

Fourth on the WB6 all-time scoring list with more than 1,900 career points, Harding was particularly elite at the state tournament. He had 21 points in the state semifinal win over Downers Grove North and then erupted for 28 points in the state championship triumph against Lisle Benet Academy.

FIRST TEAM

Connor Borbeck, Pleasant Valley



Height, year: 6-3, senior

Noteworthy: Named first team All-MAC, first team all-substate and third team all-state by the Iowa Print Sports Writers Association, Borbeck led the MAC champions and 4A state semifinalist in scoring (12.1). He also contributed 4.3 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.7 steals per contest for the 20-win Spartans. Borbeck was particularly dangerous from beyond the arc with 46 makes and shooting nearly 40%. He tallied double figures in four of PV's five playoff games.

Owen Freeman, Moline



Height, year: 6-10, senior

Noteworthy: In his one and only year with the Maroons, Freeman made an enormous impact. The University of Iowa signee averaged 17.5 points, 8.9 boards, 2.4 assists and blocked a WB6-best 27 shots in league play. The Bradley-Bourbonnais transfer was tabbed first team All-Big 6 and first team all-state by the Associated Press and Illinois Basketball Coaches Association in 4A. In helping Moline to a state title, Freeman shot 70.6% (272-385) from the field.

Brock Harding, Moline



Height, year: 5-11, senior

Noteworthy: Voted the conference's most valuable player and the school's all-time scoring leader, Harding paced the Big 6 in scoring, assists, steals, 3-pointers and assist-to-turnover ratio in leagues games. He was named the Illinois Pork Producers IHSA player of the year after averaging 18.5 points, 5.6 assists and 2.6 rebounds per game for a 35-win squad which went undefeated in conference action. Harding was a first team All-Big 6 selection three times during his career.

Bristol Lewis, United Township



Height, year: 6-3, senior

Noteworthy: Off to play basketball at Wisconsin-Platteville, Lewis led a 25-win United Township squad in scoring at 16.4 points per game in conference play and was among top five in rebounding at five per game. He was first team All-Big 6 and special mention all-state in 4A by the IBCA. Lewis had a season-high 42 points in a win over Galesburg. He was chosen to the all-tournament team at the Chuck Dayton Holiday Classic after averaging 18 points and 5.3 rebounds.

Jamarion Readus, Davenport Central

Height, year: 6-3, junior

Noteworthy: One of the most dynamic players in the MAC with the ball in his hands, Readus was second in the conference in scoring (18.9) along with nearly four rebounds and three assists per game. He was recognized as first team all-conference and first team all-substate in Substate 3. Readus buried a team-high 55 shots from beyond the arc and was nearly an 81% free-throw shooter. He was one of five players in the MAC to tally 30 points in a game during the year.

Caden Wilkins, Bettendorf

Height, year: 6-7, junior

Noteworthy: Selected as the MAC player of the year and top player in Class 4A Substate 3 by the coaches, Wilkins was the only individual in the conference to average a double-double (20.0 ppg., 10.5 rpg.). He was also second in the MAC in blocks and sixth in assists. Wilkins, who led the Bulldogs to a 15-win season, had a career-high 34 points in a Jan. 31 win over Davenport Central. He heads into his senior season with 842 career points and 400 career rebounds.

Second team

Name;School;Height;Year;Noteworthy

Jermilyn Gardner;Davenport West;5-9;Jr.;First team All-MAC selection was among the top five in the conference in scoring (16.5), assists (4.2) and steals (2.8). He made team-high 37 3s and shot 72% from the foul line.

Coy Kipper;Pleasant Valley;5-10;Jr.;MAC leader in assists at 6.5 per game, Kipper was first team All-MAC and helped Spartans reach 4A state semifinals. He averaged 8.3 points and 2.5 rebounds per contest for a 20-win team.

KJ LaMonte;Rock Island;6-3;Jr.;Averaged nearly 17 points a game in 10 league contests and was honorable mention All-Big 6. The Davenport North transfer had 26 points and was 13 of 13 at foul line in 3A sectional semifinal.

Kavon Phillips;North Scott;6-7;Jr.;First team All-MAC and 4A all-substate, Phillips led the 17-win Lancers in scoring (14.5), rebounding (8.0) and blocks (1.5). He had 24 points, 15 rebounds in January win over Davenport North.

Grant Welch;Moline;6-3;Sr.;Earned second team All-Big 6 accolades and was the third-leading scorer on a 35-3 state championship team. Welch averaged 9.1 points, 3.2 assists and 3 boards a game. He buried 72 threes at a 39.7% clip.

De'Vontay Wright;United Township;6-3;Sr.;Second team All-Big 6 choice closed his career with more than 1,000 points. Among the top 3-point shooters in the league, he averaged 12.1 points and almost 4 rebounds per game.

Honorable mention

Alleman: Lincoln Dorsey, sr.

Assumption: Rico Byrd, sr.; Damyen Jackson, so.; Luke Klostermann, sr.; Braylon Thomsen, so.

Bettendorf: Taydem Arguello, sr.; Asher Wade, jr.

Central DeWitt: Gus Pickup, jr.; Matthew Watters, sr.; Ryan Watters, so.

Clinton: DeAndre Smith, so.; Lucas Weiner, sr.

Davenport Central: Anthony Gott, jr.; Tracy Hayslett, sr.; Tsuirad Moore, jr.

Davenport North: Tre'Von Coney, jr.; Nolan Mosier, sr.; Elijah Hinton, sr.

Davenport West: Davante Bradford, jr.; Landon Winston, sr.; Idris Thomas, jr.

Moline: Jasper Ogburn, sr.; Treyvon Taylor, so.

Muscatine: Luke Wieskamp, so.; Kayvion Hodges, so.

North Scott: Kyler Gerardy, jr.; Brennan Reid, jr.; Tyler Watkins, sr.

Pleasant Valley: David Gorsline, jr.; Caden Rubel, jr.; Max Muszalski, jr.

Rock Island: Cam Atkinson, sr.; Marcus McQueen Jr., so.

United Township: Omarion Roberts, sr.; Dominic Rhoden, jr.