Quad Cities Marathon to cause road closures in Bettendorf on Sunday

On Sunday, Sept. 25, the Quad Cities Marathon will pass through the City of Bettendorf and will affect travel on some of the city streets. The marathon will begin at 7 a.m. in Moline. The runners will cross the I-74 Bridge in the east lane and exit onto the State Street ramp.

The following streets will have temporary closures:

· 17th Street will be closed from State Street to Mississippi Boulevard

· Mississippi Boulevard will be closed from Kimberly Road to 18th Street

· Northbound Kimberly Road will be closed from Mississippi Boulevard to Lincoln Road

· Eastbound Lincoln Road will be closed from Kimberly Road to 23rd Street

· Southbound 23rd Street will be closed from Lincoln Road to Central Avenue

· Eastbound Central Avenue will be closed from 18th Street to 23rd Street

· Southbound 18th Street will be closed from Central Avenue to Mississippi Boulevard

Vehicular traffic will be allowed to continue on some of the race route with restricted lane usage.

Regular traffic will resume at approximately 11 a.m.