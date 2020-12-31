Quad-City Plus 60 announces Grant Recipients

The Quad-City Plus 60 Club has announced its 2021 Community Outreach grants to organizations in the Quad-City area serving those age 55 and older. Any nonprofit 501(c)(3) organization or local public government unit serving seniors age 55 and older in the Quad-Cities area is eligible for grant funding through the Plus 60 Club’s Community Outreach Program.
The recipients are:
- Habitat for Humanity, Davenport, Home Repair and Wheelchair Ramp Program, $2,500
- Heart of Hope Ministries, Rock Island, food pantry and delivery services to elderly and disabled, $2,500
- LivWell CARES (Compassionate Advocacy & Resources for Every Senior), Bettendorf, update technology, $1,148
- Muscatine Community YMCA, Muscatine, certify instructors and purchase new equipment for Silver Sneakers program, $1,845
- Ridgecrest Foundation, Davenport, workout equipment for Ridgecrest Village, $2,997
- River Action, Davenport, Senior Golf Cart Tour, $2,000
- River Bend Foodbank, Davenport, Senior Pantry Program for residents at Marycrest Senior Apartments, $2,500
- Unity Point Health-Trinity Rock Island, Cooking with Heart nutrition program scholarships, $1,980.
Through its Community Outreach grant application process, the Plus 60 Club has awarded approximately $170,000 over the past 10 years to various nonsprofit organizations and public government units throughout the Quad Cities area that provide services to those age 55 and older.
The Quad-City Plus 60 Club, founded in 1975, offers recreational, educational, and social activities which support a healthy lifestyle for those age 55 and over. Check out our Facebook page or browse to www.qcplus60.com for more information.