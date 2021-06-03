 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Reading colors your world at the Bettendorf Library
0 comments

Reading colors your world at the Bettendorf Library

  • 0
042321-qc-nws-bettlibrary-1.JPG

The Bettendorf Public Library.

 Jessica Gallagher

The theme for this year’s Summer Reading Program at the Bettendorf Public Library is “Reading Colors Your World,” which seems very fitting.

After all, reading is the one activity that allows us to travel to different cities, countries, and planets, to meet people from different places and times, and to see the world from a million perspectives.

Starting on June 7 and running through July 31, the library is offering our annual Summer Reading Program. There is a reading goal for participants of any age, rewards for reaching that goal, and chances to win more prizes. You can sign up for the Summer Reading Program in person at the library or online at https://bettendorflibrary.beanstack.com/.

In addition to reading over the summer, the library encourages learning and growing in many ways. We offer special programming, including virtual and outdoor storytimes, grab-and-go crafts for all age groups, virtual art lessons, and more.

Explore the library’s special events at http://www.bettendorflibrary.com/youth-programs and http://www.bettendorflibrary.com/adult-programs.

The Bettendorf Public Library also offers access to electronic resources and eBooks, which can be used from home or while traveling this summer. Start learning a new language with Transparent Language, language-learning software; take class with CreativeBug, an art and craft video library; spruce up your resume using JobNow, which offers job-seekers live, interactive help.

Check out the library’s eBook collections at http://www.bettendorflibrary.com/digital-content and other digital content at http://www.bettendorflibrary.com/do-research-online

Discover the opportunities at the Bettendorf Public Library this summer, including our reading challenge, special programming, and online resources that are sure to Color Your World.

+1 
Christine Garrow

Christine Garrow

COMING UP

For details about the following programs and more, please visit www.bettendorflibrary.com, email info@bettendorflibrary.com or call 563-344-4175.

June 3: Take Home Workshop: Lemony Gardener's Hand Scrub, while supplies last

June 7: Reading Colors Your World Summer Reading Programs for all ages

June 7: Teen Activity Kit: Kool-Aid Tie-Dye, while supplies last

June 7: Creation Studio: Grab-and-Go: Tissue Paper Painting, while supplies last

June 7: Preschool Storytime: Remote Edition, 10 a.m.

June 8: Get Lit: Good Talk: A Memoir in Conversations by Mira Jacob, 7 p.m.

June 9: Memory Care Kit, while supplies last

June 9: Faye's Field Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 10: Tales for Tots: Remote Edition, 10 a.m.

June 14: Preschool Storytime: Remote Edition, 10 a.m.

June 16: Faye's Field Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 16: Color Your World - Be An Illustrator!: Eric Carle, 3 p.m.

June 16: Contemporary Books Discussion Group: Two short stories by Yiyun Li, 7 p.m.

June 17: Take Home Workshop: Image Transfer Tiles, while supplies last

June 17: Tales for Tots: Remote Edition, 10 a.m.

June 21: Comic Book Grab-and-Go Bags, while supplies last

June 21: Creation Studio: Grab-and-Go: Rainbow Twirligig, while supplies last

June 21: Preschool Storytime: Remote Edition, 10 a.m.

June 23: Faye's Field Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 24: Tales for Tots: Remote Edition, 10 a.m.

June 25: Final Friday Trivia, 7 p.m.

June 28: Preschool Storytime: Remote Edition, 10 a.m.

June 30: Faye's Field Storytime, 10 a.m.

June 30: Color Your World - Be An Illustrator!: Lois Ehlert, 3 p.m.

July 1: Take Home Workshop: Polymer Clay Dish, while supplies last

July 1: Tales for Tots: Remote Edition, 10 a.m.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Crime Watch
Bettendorf

Crime Watch

April 22

1. A 2019 Freightliner Cascadia collided with a light pole at Grant Street and 12th Street, resulting in $15,000 in damage.

April 24

2. Katelyn Victoria Hunter, 22, 841 19th Street, Rock Island, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft and possession of a controlled substance.

3. Chavesta Shaneise Wires, 28, no address given, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fifth degree theft, possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession of a controlled substance.

April 27

4. A 2007 Pontiac G6 and a 2001 Dodge Ram 1500 collided at 2500 18th Street, resulting in $5,000 in damage.

April 29

5. Shoes, valued at $200, were reported stolen at 2700 Hawthorne Drive.

6. A 2013 Chrysler Town and Country and a 2013 Ford Taurus collided at Devils Glen Road and Belmont Road, resulting in $11,000 in damage.

April 30

7. A 2001 Nissan Xterra, a 2014 Infiniti QX70, a 1992 Honda Civic, and a 2019 Buick Enclave all collided at Greenbriar Drive and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $8,200 in damage.

May 1

8. A phone, valued at $200, was reported stolen at 1200 State Street.

May 2

9. Iryna York, 45, 5254 North Richmond Circle, was arrested at 6600 Crow Creek Road on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated.

10. A 2013 Ford F15 and a 2012 Lincoln SUV collided at Interstate 74 mile marker 4.9, resulting in $3,000 in damage.

May 3

11. Rebekah Nicole Harvey, 36, 2223 Central Avenue, was arrested at 2900 Devils Glen Road on suspicion of fourth degree theft.

12. A 2016 Volvo Tractor and a 2019 Kenworth truck collided at Interstate 80 mile marker 305, resulting in $50 in damage.

13. A 2014 Chevrolet Cruze and a bicyclist collided at Tanglefoot Lane and Devils Glen Road, resulting in $50 in damage. The bicyclist was transported by air to University of Iowa Hospital.

May 4

14. Frederick Roache, 48, 1103 Pershing Avenue ½, Davenport, was cited at 600 23rd Street on suspicion of first offense operating while intoxicated and operating a vehicle without interlock.

15. A 2005 Chevrolet Silverado and a 2011 Toyota Camry collided at 600 23rd Street, resulting in $8,500 in damage.

16. Justin Marlin Parker, 41, 1316 18th Street, was arrested at 900 23rd on suspicion of assault causing bodily injury.

May 5

17. A 2010 Nissan Maxima and a 2011 Ford Edge collided at 2300 Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $1,300 in damage.

May 7

18. A 2002 BMW X5, no value listed, was reported stolen at 1100 State Street.

May 8

19. Elaina Elizabeth Clancy, 31, 1051 South Pioneer Street, Davenport, was arrested at 1200 State Street on suspicion of third degree theft.

20. A 2012 Honda Civic and a 2011 Chrysler 200 collided at 4800 Competition Drive, resulting in $12,000 in damage.

May 10

21. A 1998 Toyota 4Runner and a 2019 Toyota Highlander collided at Woodland Lane and Spruce Hills Drive, resulting in $8,000 in damage.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News