Residents urged to recycle this season

Scott County residents have many options to recycle holiday items through curbside and drop-off recycling programs.

Items that may be recycled include: boxes (such as those from electronics, toys, shoes and shirts); wrapping paper tubes; gift/shopping bags made of paper; tissue paper; greeting cards and envelopes (even photo cards); newspapers, advertisements, magazines and catalogs; plastic bottles and jugs; glass bottles and jars; and aluminum and steel cans. Aluminum pie plates, clean foil and cookie/popcorn tins also can go into the recycling cart or drop-off recycling programs.

Holiday lights, along with computers, monitors, televisions, printers, digital cameras and video game systems, are considered electronic waste, or e-waste.

These items may be dropped off from 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays and 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. the first Saturday of the month at the Electronic Demanufacturing Facility, 1048 East 59th St., Davenport. There is no charge to residents of Scott and Rock Island counties.

Bettendorf also collects large e-waste items at the curb from residents on their bulky waste/recycling days and delivers them to demanufacturing facility. Data-containing electronics can be dropped off at the secure Electronic Demanufacturing Facility during business hours.