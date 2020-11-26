Restaurant coming to Northwest Bank lot

"It's not Bettendorf," she said.

Although she voted for the development, she said she thinks the existing green space on the corner is "gorgeous" and would rather it stay that way, without pushing a building so close to the corner.

But, as city staff pointed out in the council's committee-of-the-whole meeting on Monday, the proposal meets all the requirements of city code, so there is no defensible reason to deny it. It also is consistent with the city's land use and comprehensive plans.

The one exception would be traffic safety, as the restaurant is expected to bring additional cars to the area and that, coupled with the development of a senior living campus to the northeast of the bank, could cause issues.

At present, the two access points are from Spruce Hills Drive and from the Northwest Bank driveway off Middle Road.

Related to project approval, Northwest Bank developers agreed to a cost-share agreement with the city in which they will help pay for a future traffic study and help pay for changes — such as the building of additional turn lanes or a traffic signal — if the traffic study determines those features are needed.

Meanwhile, the developers of the senior living complex are being asked to do the same.