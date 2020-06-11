Rivermont Collegiate presents its Class of 2020

Rivermont Collegiate held an outdoor graduation ceremony Saturday, May 30 for immediate family of the graduations. The event was live-streamed on Facebook and recorded and posted online after the event.
It was the 133rd commencement exercises for the school. There were 15 graduating seniors.
The 2020 graduates were:
- Qudratullah Bahramee, son of Tariq Shah Bahramee, who plans to attend a university in Amman, Jordan
- Harrison Brown, son of Todd Brown and Shalar Knupp, who plans to attend Wartburg College
- Chen Yuxin (Ivy), daughter of Chen Guo, who plans to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Vanessa Fuentes, daughter of Luis and Rosa Fuentes, who plans to attend St. Ambrose University
- Chirag Gowda, son of Shashinath Chandrahasegowda and Indumathi Ramegowda, who plans to attend the University of Miami
- Jia Huiwen (Edith), daughter of Jia Yuanpeng and Wang Huanjuan, who plans to attend Penn State University
- Liu Ruiyang (Roy), son of Liu Jinlong and Yang Hongxia, who plans to attend a university in China
- Geoffrey Moyer, son of Samuel and Jennifer Moyer, who plans to attend Augustana College
- Dwira Nandini, daughter of Pratim Pathak and Bhaswati Gangopadhyay, who plans to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
- Jozef Porubcin, son of Michal and Chae Hee Porubcin, who plans to attend the University of Notre Dame
- Anna Senjem, Daughter of Jason and Ferelith Senjem, who plans to attend the University of California Berkeley
- Wang Xiran (Patrick), son of Wang Pai, who plans to attend the University of California San Diego
- Wang Yue (Winnie), daughter of Wang Liang and Ni Weiqing, who plans to attend the University of California San Diego
- Jean-Claude Weka, son of Adzo Kodjovi, who plans to attend Augustana College
- Yuan Weihan (Eason), son of Yuan Heng, who plans to attend the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
053120-qc-nws-rivermont-013
053120-qc-nws-rivermont-007
053120-qc-nws-rivermont-010
053120-qc-nws-rivermont-021
053120-qc-nws-rivermont-028
053120-qc-nws-rivermont-008
053120-qc-nws-rivermont-016
053120-qc-nws-rivermont-011
053120-qc-nws-rivermont-025
053120-qc-nws-rivermont-001
053120-qc-nws-rivermont-005
053120-qc-nws-rivermont-009
053120-qc-nws-rivermont-029
053120-qc-nws-rivermont-017
053120-qc-nws-rivermont-020
053120-qc-nws-rivermont-012
053120-qc-nws-rivermont-002
053120-qc-nws-rivermont-027
053120-qc-nws-rivermont-018
053120-qc-nws-rivermont-022
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!