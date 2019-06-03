{{featured_button_text}}
rivermont-class-of-2019

The 132nd Commencement Exercises were held Sunday, June 2, 2019, for students at Rivermont Collegiate. Graduating were, from left: Evan Didelot, Emma English, Can Ersan, He Zhuorui “Ivy”, William Heaney “Gabe”, Xie Xiaoyi “Shane”, Elias Phillis-Sheumaker, Xu Fangren “Leo”, Lauren Schroeder, Wang Hang “Eric”, Wu Shiyu “Jerry”, Zhang Zhe “Martin”, Xu He and Xu Minghao “Tim”.

 Contributed photo

The 132nd Commencement Exercises were held Sunday, June 2, 2019, for students at Rivermont Collegiate. Fourteen students graduated.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments