Rivermont teacher receives National Geographic Educator Certification
Rivermont Collegiate preschool teacher, Cassaundra Dunbridge, was recently awarded the National Geographic Educator Certification.
Less than 5,000 people worldwide per seasonal cohort are accepted into this certification program. Dunbridge applied for the summer cohort in December but was surprised to be invited to the winter cohort. Her work included writing two papers, completing a National Geographic lesson plan with rationales to support her learning model and producing a video capstone assignment.
She received her certification with an exemplary score in every aspect of the evaluating rubric. The certification gives Dunbridge access to exclusive educator resources for the classroom as well as giving her a voice in the global ECE community.
