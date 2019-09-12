Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation will present a For Sale By Owner event from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 22, at the parking lot just south of Faye’s Field, 2850 18th St., Bettendorf.
Owners of motorized vehicles such as cars, trucks, vans, motorcycles, boats and motor homes (including fifth wheels and other pull-behind campers) can sell these vehicles at this community-wide sale. Individuals interested in buying the vehicles will be able to see multiple vehicles at one time. Transactions will be private between the buyer and the seller.
Cost is $25 to sell a vehicle and $10 for additional spots.
For more information, contact Bettendorf Parks at 563-344-4464.
The event is a fundraiser for the Friends of Bettendorf Parks Foundation and proceeds will be used to support educational and recreation programs and special projects.
