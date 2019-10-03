{{featured_button_text}}

Residents earn awards

at Iowa State Fair

Every year hundreds of Iowans work hard on entries for a variety of contests offered at State Fair.

This year local participants entered and received recognition in the following categories: 

Lauren Olson, Bettendorf, placed fifth in Arabian/Half Arab Hunter Pleasure, open division; fourth in Arabian/Half Arab. Western Pleasure, 17 and under division; and fourth in Open Western Pleasure, 17 and under division.

Aliona Yermalayeva, Bettendorf, placed first with a nursery item in the Sewn and Other Items for the Home division.

Julia Bohl, Bettendorf, placed third with a Rug/Mat 8 cut or larger, combine 2 dimensions, 5 feet or less, in the Hooked Rugs division.

David Klindt, Bettendorf, won the Field Corn Sweepstakes award and Jim Klindt, Bettendorf, won first place Overall Hybrid Commercial Corn for Field Corn.

Other honors include:

Farm crops, field corn

  • Jim Klindt, Bettendorf, first place, Ornamental Corn; first place, Open-Pollinated, Ten Ears; first place, Hybrid Commercial, Ten Ears, White Corn; first place, Hybrid Commercial, Thirty Ears; second place, Hybrid Commercial, Full Gallon Shelled Corn; second place, Hybrid Commercial, Standard Bushel Basket Ear Field Corn; second place, Open-Pollinated, Single Ear; sixth place, Hybrid Commercial, Single Ear; second place, New Crop Hybrid Commercial, White Corn; third place, Hybrid or Open-Pollinated, Longest Ear; third place, New Crop Hybrid Commercial, Yellow Corn.
  • David Klindt, first place, Hybrid Commercial, Full Gallon Shelled Corn; first place, New Crop Hybrid Commercial, White Corn; first place, Hybrid Commercial, Standard Bushel Basket Ear Field Corn; first place, Open-Pollinated, Single Ear; second place, Ornamental Corn; second place, Hybrid Commercial, Ten Ears, White Corn; second place, Open-Pollinated, Ten Ears; second place, Hybrid Commercial, Thirty Ears; fifth place, Hybrid or Open-Pollinated, Longest Ear; fifth place, Hybrid Commercial, Ten Ears, Yellow Corn; fifth place, New Crop Hybrid Commercial, Yellow Corn.

Oats: David Klindt, Bettendorf, fourth place, Mid Season Oats; second place, Late Season Oats.

Wheat: David Klindt, Bettendorf, first place, Winter Wheat

Alfalfa: David Klindt, Bettendorf, first place.

