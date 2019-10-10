Local student inducted
into Phi Eta Sigma
Trinity Borland, Bettendorf, was one of 53 Wartburg College students recently inducted into the Phi Eta Sigma honor society.
DEAN'S LIST
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Bettendorf: Ryan Cruise, Leah Hahn, Clara Hayward, Jeremiah Stevenson, Jessica Wolf
LeClaire: Gabrielle Cruz
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Mankato, Minn.
Bettendorf: Emily Goodman
Washington University
St. Louis, Mo.
Bettendorf: Sophia Xiao
HONOR ROLL
DePauw University
Greencastle, Indiana
Princeton: Allison Miller, Rachele Miller
