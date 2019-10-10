{{featured_button_text}}

Local student inducted

into Phi Eta Sigma

Trinity Borland, Bettendorf, was one of 53 Wartburg College students recently inducted into the Phi Eta Sigma honor society.

DEAN'S LIST

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Bettendorf: Ryan Cruise, Leah Hahn, Clara Hayward, Jeremiah Stevenson, Jessica Wolf

LeClaire: Gabrielle Cruz

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Mankato, Minn.

Bettendorf: Emily Goodman

Washington University

St. Louis, Mo.

Bettendorf: Sophia Xiao

HONOR ROLL

DePauw University

Greencastle, Indiana

Princeton: Allison Miller, Rachele Miller

