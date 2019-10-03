{{featured_button_text}}

Hawkeye band includes

LeClaire musician

Michael Souhrada, LeClaire, is among 260 University of Iowa students in the 2019 Hawkeye Marching Band. He plays tenor drum in the Hawkeye Drumline.

The 2019 band, known as Band 139 by its members, will again be the sound and heartbeat of historic Kinnick Stadium at the Hawkeyes' seven home games.

LeClaire student in

Monmouth band

Emma Rehl, LeClaire, is a member of the 2019 Fighting Scots Marching Band.

Klims on UW-Whitewater 

2019 football roster

Elliot Klim and Vince Klim, both of Bettendorf, are members of the 2019 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team.

GRADUATIONS

Marquette University

Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Bettendorf: Jaimie Williams

DEAN'S LIST

Kirkwood Community College

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Bettendorf: Adam Clements, Jaron Shook

Simpson College

Indianola, Iowa

Bettendorf: Olivia Allen

University of Dubuque

Dubuque, Iowa

Bettendorf: Zach Elias, Erin Hoffman, Grace Strawser, Carson Sutherland, Hannah Teague

Princeton: Kayla Schlichting

University of Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minn.

Bettendorf: Amanda Romano

Upper Iowa University

Fayette, Iowa

Bettendorf: Ryan Cruise, Leah Hahn, Clara Hayward, Jeremiah Stevenson, Jessica Wolf

LeClaire: Gabrielle Cruz

Minnesota State University-Mankato

Mankato, Minn.

Bettendorf: Emily Goodman

Washington University

St. Louis, Mo.

Bettendorf: Sophia Xiao

HONOR ROLL 

DePauw University

Greencastle, Indiana

Princeton: Allison Miller, Rachele Miller

