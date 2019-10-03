Hawkeye band includes
LeClaire musician
Michael Souhrada, LeClaire, is among 260 University of Iowa students in the 2019 Hawkeye Marching Band. He plays tenor drum in the Hawkeye Drumline.
The 2019 band, known as Band 139 by its members, will again be the sound and heartbeat of historic Kinnick Stadium at the Hawkeyes' seven home games.
LeClaire student in
Monmouth band
Emma Rehl, LeClaire, is a member of the 2019 Fighting Scots Marching Band.
Klims on UW-Whitewater
2019 football roster
Elliot Klim and Vince Klim, both of Bettendorf, are members of the 2019 University of Wisconsin-Whitewater football team.
GRADUATIONS
Marquette University
Milwaukee, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Jaimie Williams
DEAN'S LIST
Kirkwood Community College
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Bettendorf: Adam Clements, Jaron Shook
Simpson College
Indianola, Iowa
Bettendorf: Olivia Allen
University of Dubuque
Dubuque, Iowa
Bettendorf: Zach Elias, Erin Hoffman, Grace Strawser, Carson Sutherland, Hannah Teague
Princeton: Kayla Schlichting
University of Minnesota
Minneapolis, Minn.
Bettendorf: Amanda Romano
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Bettendorf: Ryan Cruise, Leah Hahn, Clara Hayward, Jeremiah Stevenson, Jessica Wolf
LeClaire: Gabrielle Cruz
Minnesota State University-Mankato
Mankato, Minn.
Bettendorf: Emily Goodman
Washington University
St. Louis, Mo.
Bettendorf: Sophia Xiao
HONOR ROLL
DePauw University
Greencastle, Indiana
Princeton: Allison Miller, Rachele Miller
