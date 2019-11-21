Princeton:

Brooke Corson received the Fejervary Fund.

Kyle O'Neill received the Fejervary Fund.

Katie Seeman received the Fejervary Fund

Fox graduates

from basic training

U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Alyssa S. Fox, Bettendorf, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills. She is a 2014 graduate of Bettendorf High School.

Local students in U of I

Pharm D Class of 2023

Alice Chang and Allison Folin, both of Bettendorf, were among more than 100 Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) students who participated in the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy's annual White Coat Ceremony in late August at Hancher Auditorium.

