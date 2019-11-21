Area students earn
ISU scholarships
Iowa State University announced scholarships awarded by the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences and its academic units to undergraduate students for the 2019-20 academic year.
Local recipients include:
Bettendorf:
Sara Chanez received the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences Study Abroad Account.
Lacey Clark received the C.R. Musser ISU Agricultural Endowment Transfer Scholarship.
Emma Doyle received the World Food Prize Scholarships and the Fejervary Fund.
Ethan Hornbuckle received the Elinor L. Fehr and Walter R. Fehr Endowed Scholarship.
Mary Klingelhoefer received the Global Resource Systems Major Fund Freshman Scholarship.
Josephine Meyer received the World Food Prize Scholarships.
Grant Nickles received the the Fejervary Fund.
LeClaire:
Bradley Melvin received the Joseph Fleming Endowment.
Princeton:
Brooke Corson received the Fejervary Fund.
Kyle O'Neill received the Fejervary Fund.
Katie Seeman received the Fejervary Fund
Fox graduates
from basic training
U.S. Air Force Reserve Airman 1st Class Alyssa S. Fox, Bettendorf, graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, San Antonio, Texas.
The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness and basic warfare principles and skills. She is a 2014 graduate of Bettendorf High School.
Local students in U of I
Pharm D Class of 2023
Alice Chang and Allison Folin, both of Bettendorf, were among more than 100 Doctor of Pharmacy (PharmD) students who participated in the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy's annual White Coat Ceremony in late August at Hancher Auditorium.
The event officially welcomed the Pharm D Class of 2023 into the profession and the University of Iowa College of Pharmacy. In addition to reciting the Oath of the Pharmacist, the students were "coated" by members of the UI's College of Pharmacy Genesis Board.
Field awarded gold
stars at The Citadel
Joseph Field, Bettendorf, was one of the nearly 400 cadets and students awarded gold stars for academic achievements during the spring 2019 semester. Cadets and students who achieve gold star recognition also are placed on The Citadel's dean's list.
Local student attends
Knox business seminar
Roger Wittmer, Bettendorf, was among 30 Knox College students who were selected for the 2019 Business Intensive Seminar on the Galesburg, Ill., campus.
The four-day event included sessions on business fundamentals, ethical business decisions, emotional intelligence and communication, entrepreneurship, innovation and marketing.
Wittmer is a member of Knox College's class of 2022.
Local Mediacom
employee honored
Local Mediacom employee, Cami Parks, earned a top customer service award and recognition from the company's senior managers during an awards ceremony held at Mediacom's Regional Operations Center in Moline.
Parks, of Bettendorf, earned the Payment Center Representative of the Year award for her outstanding work as a customer service representative. She has been employed with Mediacom for 19 years.
GRADUATIONS
Upper Iowa University
Fayette, Iowa
Bettendorf: Monica Hayes, Janie Stratton
LeClaire: Gabrielle Cruz, Sally Weiland
HONOR ROLL
DePauw University
Greencastle, Indiana
Princeton: Allison Miller, Rachele Miller
Dean's List
The University of Wisconsin-Madison
Madison, Wisconsin
Bettendorf: Hallie Jones and Caroline Mack