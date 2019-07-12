{{featured_button_text}}

Graduations

Drake University

Des Moines, Iowa

Bettendorf: Jensen Bloomfield, Emily Tinsman

Grinnell College

Grinnell, Iowa

Bettendorf: Elizabeth Rabchuk

Chancellor's List

University of Wisconsin-Platteville

Platteville, Wis.

Bettendorf: Lita Solbrig

Dean's List

Grinnell College

Grinnell, Iowa

Bettendorf: Joshua Turner

LeClaire: Andrew Pavey

Mount Mercy University

Cedar Rapids, Iowa

Bettendorf: Matthew Pelzer

President's List

Des Moines Area Community College

Des Moines, Iowa

Bettendorf: Kyle Medendorp

Drake University

Des Moines, Iowa

Bettendorf: Megan Guest, Sydney Lunardi, Gabrielle Vandervinne

Miami University

Oxford, Ohio

Bettendorf: Marie DeLessio

BHS student council

earns national honor

The Bettendorf High School Student Council was recognized as a 2019 National Gold Council of Excellence by the National Student Councils.

A student council achieves the national award when it demonstrates that it meets all the National Student Council requirements, and demonstrates the highest levels of leadership as well as meet additional standards as set the national council. 

The student council also will receive the Iowa Association of Student Councils Honor Council Meritorious Distinction Award.

The BHS council will be awarded a plaque during a special recognition at the Iowa Association of Student Councils fall conference in Des Moines on Monday, Oct. 28.

Be the first to know - Sign up for Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments