Graduations
Drake University
Des Moines, Iowa
Bettendorf: Jensen Bloomfield, Emily Tinsman
Grinnell College
Grinnell, Iowa
Bettendorf: Elizabeth Rabchuk
Chancellor's List
University of Wisconsin-Platteville
Platteville, Wis.
Bettendorf: Lita Solbrig
Dean's List
Grinnell College
Grinnell, Iowa
Bettendorf: Joshua Turner
LeClaire: Andrew Pavey
Mount Mercy University
Cedar Rapids, Iowa
Bettendorf: Matthew Pelzer
President's List
Des Moines Area Community College
Des Moines, Iowa
Bettendorf: Kyle Medendorp
Drake University
Des Moines, Iowa
Bettendorf: Megan Guest, Sydney Lunardi, Gabrielle Vandervinne
Miami University
Oxford, Ohio
Bettendorf: Marie DeLessio
BHS student council
earns national honor
The Bettendorf High School Student Council was recognized as a 2019 National Gold Council of Excellence by the National Student Councils.
A student council achieves the national award when it demonstrates that it meets all the National Student Council requirements, and demonstrates the highest levels of leadership as well as meet additional standards as set the national council.
The student council also will receive the Iowa Association of Student Councils Honor Council Meritorious Distinction Award.
The BHS council will be awarded a plaque during a special recognition at the Iowa Association of Student Councils fall conference in Des Moines on Monday, Oct. 28.
