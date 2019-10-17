Monsters lurk in every corner... but they're the kind kids love, not the kind that make kids shudder.
The annual Scarecrow Shenanigans event will be noon until 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 20, at the Family Museum in Bettendorf.
Families can enjoy favorite activities like pumpkin painting, glow room activities, plus new activities including Mini Monster Mittens, FrankenScience, a monster zoo, "Monsters Inc."-inspired performances by the Family Museum Dance Company, and more.
The event has been a tradition at the museum for more than 20 years, said Carissa Dewaele, events coordinator. The event, which has undergone many iterations, draws more than 1,000 people ever year.
Planning for Scarecrow Shenanigans begins in early in July and continues for several months while materials are purchased. "I have hundreds of eyeballs in my office right now," she said.
Parents say they enjoy the variety of activities, while kids "tend to like the sticky and the slimy," Dewaele said.
Nearly the entire staff is involved in some way. In addition, a huge crew of volunteers — including regular museum volunteers — comes in to help. They also include volunteers from Augustana College in Rock Island, and Bettendorf High School.
"This is probably the event we use the most volunteers for," Dewaele said. "We have the most experiments, the most games, the most activities."
After the event, volunteers help gather leftover materials, much of which remain in the ThinkShop makers space. "Nothing goes to waste."
Admission will be $9 for general admission; free for Family Museum members. The museum is at 2900 Learning Campus Drive.
Here's a look at what's in store:
First floor activities:
- Haunted Hopscotch (outside in front): Make your feet match the monster’s tracks by jumping, twisting and hopping your way into the museum.
- Floating monsters (Great Hall): Air-filled monsters will float up to the Museum’s rainbow ceiling.
- Monster Mitten Pals (Great Hall): Decorate and stuff your own mini-monster friend with eyes, crazy hair and all sorts of other fun features — then take it home.
- Monster petting zoo: These monsters are shy so they stay protected in dark boxes, but they love to be petted. Kids can see whether they can tell which is which.
- Glow games (Dance A): It's lights out for games that glow including Candy Corn Ring Toss and Monster Feeding.
In the exhibits:
- Frankenstein’s Lab Spooky Room (ThinkShop): Take a stroll in the laboratory of Dr. Frankenstein…where monsters are brought to life.
- Monster Protection Rockets (gallery by bridges): Craft your own straw rocket and take aim at the monsters under the bed.
- Spooky hands-on science (traveling gallery): Experiment with Magnet Monsters, try your hand at Eyeball Engineering, and more.
Second floor activities:
- Monster snot (science room): Don’t be too grossed out! Mix up your own sample of monster snot… it even glows!
- Mini pumpkins (art room): Get creative and make a pumpkin masterpiece to take home.
- Family photo station (second floor hall): Pose with our monster picture frame!
Performances:
- Family Museum Dance Company (Dance B&C): 1 and 3 p.m.: Enjoy a "Monsters Inc."-inspired dance performance.
- FrankenScience: (Dance B&C): 2 and 4 p.m.: This will be an "electrifying" science show.
For more information, call 563-344-4106, or go to www.familymuseum.org. Scarecrow Shenanigans is sponsored by The Family Credit Union.
