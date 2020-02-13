Scenes from Iowa Caucuses in Bettendorf

Hundreds of Bettendorf residents turned out last week to participate in what best has been described as Iowa's Caucus Chaos.

The Democrats caucused at a single site -- the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, where voters packed makeshift meeting rooms as they split into 11 precincts. Republicans also caucused Monday, Feb. 3 but in smaller precinct groups at schools across the city and in LeClaire.

The crowd's size at the downtown convention center created logistics problems including with parking and in inside the precinct rooms. Many of the rooms, separated only by black curtains, were so full that caucus-goers had trouble hearing over the crowds and organizers struggled to get a caucus count for each candidate.

Across the state, the problems were much larger as caucus officials hit a snag trying to report the results using a new reporting app.

Here are some of the scenes of the memorable night in Bettendorf:

