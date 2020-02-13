Scenes from Iowa Caucuses in Bettendorf

Maria Briebriesco, precinct captain of B42 in Bettendorf, uses a megaphone to make herself heard, but there is loud, clapping and whistling from the other side of the curtain.
ALMA GAUL
People waiting to get into the room set aside for precinct B 12 in Bettendorf and all the chairs are filled.
ALMA GAUL
Hallway filling as Bettendorf Democrats prepare to caucus at Waterfront Convention Center.
JENNIFER DEWITT
The Warren campaign sets up at the Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf.
Alma Gaul
Bettendorf Democratic caucus goer Lesa Hadley waves her Caucus for Pete sign in Precinct B12 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
John Degrebe helps Bettendorf Democrats find their appropriate precinct at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Bettendorf Precinct B12 secretary Ron Egger, center watches the time as Matt Sahr speaks for candidate Joe Biden in Precinct B12 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf on Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Bettendorf Precinct B12 secretary Ron Egger talks to part of the B12 Precinct in the hall area at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf, Iowa Monday February 3, 2020. The room was to small to hold all of the precinct caucus goers in the room so the group was split in half.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Pete Buttigieg supporters are counted in Precinct B12 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf on Monday February 3, 2020. With 41 pledged delegates up for grabs Iowa residents gathered at nearly 1,700 sites across the state to tally support between candidates Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren, Amy Klobuchar, Michael F. Bennet, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Andrew Yang and Tom Steyer.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT
Joe Biden supporters mark their cards in support of the candidate in Precinct B32 at the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center in Bettendorf during the Iowa Caucus on Monday, February 3, 2020.
Hundreds of Bettendorf residents turned out last week to participate in what best has been described as Iowa's Caucus Chaos.
The Democrats caucused at a single site -- the Quad-Cities Waterfront Convention Center, where voters packed makeshift meeting rooms as they split into 11 precincts. Republicans also caucused Monday, Feb. 3 but in smaller precinct groups at schools across the city and in LeClaire.
The crowd's size at the downtown convention center created logistics problems including with parking and in inside the precinct rooms. Many of the rooms, separated only by black curtains, were so full that caucus-goers had trouble hearing over the crowds and organizers struggled to get a caucus count for each candidate.
Across the state, the problems were much larger as caucus officials hit a snag trying to report the results using a new reporting app.
Here are some of the scenes of the memorable night in Bettendorf:
