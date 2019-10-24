{{featured_button_text}}

Apple Fest on the River drew residents and visitors alike to downtown LeClaire to sample tasty treats and pick out apples, pumpkins and more.

The annual event, held Sunday, Oct. 13, is sponsored by the River Valley Optimist Club and helps support the club's efforts. 

Here are some of scenes from the fall festival:

