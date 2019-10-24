Apple Fest on the River drew residents and visitors alike to downtown LeClaire to sample tasty treats and pick out apples, pumpkins and more.
The annual event, held Sunday, Oct. 13, is sponsored by the River Valley Optimist Club and helps support the club's efforts.
You have free articles remaining.
Here are some of scenes from the fall festival:
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.