Schmit captures IWCOA state championship

CORALVILLE — Ella Schmit challenged herself during the season. She shifted weight classes at multiple tournaments to face the top girls in the state.
Nobody could find a way to beat her during the season.
And certainly nobody was in the same league of the Bettendorf High School senior last weekend at the Iowa Wrestling Coaches and Officials girls’ state tournament.
Schmit became just the second girl to capture three state titles in the four-year event with a 2 minute, 55 second fall over third-ranked Rylee Vercande of Williamsburg on Jan. 22 at Xtream Arena.
“It still sucks I’m not a four-timer, but it is life,” said Schmit, who lost in the finals as a freshman. “I’m pretty happy.”
For the second straight season, Schmit pinned her way through the tournament.
The 125-pounder recorded five falls in a total of 7:41 to join Iowa Valley’s Millie Peach from a year ago as a three-time champion.
“It is nice to end matches pretty quick and get through the tournament,” Schmit said. “I feel accomplished when I pin.”
Pleasant Valley’s Aine Moffit finished second place at 155 pounds. Moffit dropped a 6-3 decision to Ridge View’s Isabella Deeds in the final.
Still, Moffit was not displeased.
She avenged a loss from earlier in the season with a 3-0 semifinal upset over second-ranked Keeley Kehrli of East Buchanan. It was Kehrli’s first loss of the year in 29 matches.
“I’m absolutely amazed at how far I’ve come,” Moffit said. “It has been an amazing journey. I know this isn’t the end of my road. Even though I’m a senior, this is not the end.
“I feel more accomplished beating (Kehrli) in the semifinals than I did wrestling in the finals.”
PV sophomore Caitlin Reiter was third at 115.
Schmit, who moved weight classes at times this season to beat fellow state champions Lilly Luft of Charles City and Eva Diaz of Waverly-Shell Rock, outscored her opponents 24-0. She wrestled into the second period only once.
“I started out the season thinking I was going to wrestle boys,” said Schmit, who qualified for the boys state tournament last year, “but after consideration it wasn’t a smart decision for me. Obviously, I’ve grown a little bit since last year and I didn’t want to risk getting hurt before college.
“I promised myself when I did that, I would train more than anyone else in the state, and I’m pretty sure that’s what I did.”
Schmit did not flash much emotion after finishing off a 16-0 season.
“I’m happy, but I like to keep it in a little bit and stay humble,” she said. “That’s the best way to do it.”
Bettendorf finished with four place winners.
In addition to Schmit, first-year wrestler Hannah Beintema was fifth at 105 pounds while Isabelle Johnson (110) and Alexys Petersen (130) each took eighth.
The Bulldogs, a year after having only four girls in their program, finished fourth in a field that had 145 teams score with 133 points. Waverly-Shell Rock took first with 219 points, followed by Colfax-Mingo (159) and Osage (135).
“From what I see, everyone in our program loves it,” Schmit said. “When girls are determined, nothing stops them.”