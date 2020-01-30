Science + You traveling exhibit debuts at the Family Museum

"Science + You," a groundbreaking interactive children's exhibit, has made its debut at the Family Museum in Bettendorf.
The traveling exhibit, presented in conjunction with scientists at the global biopharmaceutical company AbbVie, opened Saturday, Jan. 25. It will be at the Family Museum through Sunday, April 19.
The 1,200-square-foot exhibit offers a child-sized laboratory where children can explore how scientists impact health and wellness. Through hands-on, interactive machinery, processes, and technology the exhibit demonstrates the role science plays in keeping the body healthy. A demonstration area also will allow visiting scientists and educators to perform fun and interactive scientific experiments appropriate for young children.
The exhibit was created by Kohl Children's Museum of Greater Chicago, located in Glenview, Illinois. It has traveled the world to other museums including in San Francisco, Washington, D.C, and Germany and Brazil.
"We worked closely with scientists at Abbott, AbbVie's former parent company, to design an exhibit that sparks children's curiosity and interest in the world of science," Sheridan Turner, Kohl Children's Museum president and CEO, said in a news release.
The AbbVie Foundation was established in late 2012 to advance science and medical innovation, expand access to health care and promote science education around the globe.
The Family Museum is located at 2900 Learning Campus Drive. Hours are 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays and noon to 5 p.m. Sundays.
Admission is: $9 for ages 1-59 years; $5 for age 60 and older and active military and immediate family; $3 per person with an Electronic Benefits Transfer (EBT) card and valid photo ID. It is free for children ages 1 year and younger and museum members.
For more information, call 563-344-4166 or visit familymuseum.org.