Current Scott Community College students can use their student ID to get a free bus ride to their classes, thanks to a gift from Dennis and Lynn Quinn and matching support from the Scott Community College Foundation.
According to a news release, the project was started by the Quinns to remove the transportation barrier. Students can get to classes anywhere in the Quad-Cities using public transportation from Metro, Citibus and Bettendorf Transit.
"Most people do not even realize the impact transportation plays in the successful completion of college for students. We have students every semester who simply drop out because their car breaks down, the person they were getting a ride from to class falls through, or they lose their job and they simply cannot afford to pay to get to and from class," said Lysa Hegland, assistant to the president and foundation director.
Students must use a school ID with a one-year valid thru date; any students without this type of ID will need to get a new card issued on campus. Students transferring between systems will need to ask for a transfer pass while boarding.
