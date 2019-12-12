Scott County Catholic Schools announce plan to share services, regionalize

The students and parents of Scott County’s Catholic schools might not immediately notice, but changes two years in the making will be rolled out over the next two to three years.

For two years, the nine parishes supporting the five Catholic schools — Assumption High School, St. Paul the Apostle, John F. Kennedy, Our Lady of Lourdes and All Saints — have been working with the Meitler Consulting Group and the conclusion is to move toward a regionalized Catholic school system that better shares resources and streamlines things like communications, marketing and development.

“In terms of our individual schools, they’re probably not going to see a big difference,” said Andy Craig, president of Assumption High School and co-chair to lead the changes. “We’re still going to have all the schools we have now, and they’re still going to provide a great Catholic education. This is to take care of things we need to take care of.”

The overall effect will likely be similar to establishing a central administrative office, like public school districts have. Instead of individual churches feeding into, supporting and governing a particular school — as in the traditional parish model — the parishes maintain close relationships with individual schools, but will support all the schools.