The Scott County Historical Society invites the public to its 22nd annual threshers meal on Sunday, Sept. 29, at Our Savior Presbyterian Church, LeClaire.
"It's a way to celebrate the fall, the harvest and the crops coming," said Thomas Knapper, society president.
In years past, when farmers harvested their fields, thresher crews traveled from farm to farm to help bring in crops. The family would provide hearty dinners to keep the workers going, while the crews enjoyed a break from the break from the hard work.
Among Iowa artist Grant Wood's works is a painting about such a meal called "Dinner for Threshers."
The dinner is a tradition of the society, Knapper said.
The menu will include chicken and noodles and roast pork loin, mashed potatoes and gravy, cheesy potatoes, green bean medley, sweet corn nibbles, coleslaw, applesauce, pickles, as well as breads, biscuits and desserts made by church members. Lemonade, iced tea and coffee will be available.
The church is located at 22530 240th Ave., one quarter-mile north of Argo Corners.
Serving will be 4-7 p.m. For carry-out, orders can be called in after 3:30 p.m. the day of the event at 563-289-4959 or 563-676-6762.
Meal donations are $10 for adults, $5 for children 6 through 12, and free for children younger than 5.
Proceeds help preserve the society home, Historic Summit Church, on Utica Ridge Road, Davenport.
"Summit Church is in its original position in the county," Knapper said. "It's the longest-standing church on its site that we're aware of."
Its cemetery dates back to some of the earliest settlers, he said.
Our Savior church is a combination of Summit Church and Argo Presbyterian Church, he said.
For more information, call 563-343-3450 or email historicsummitchurch@gmail.com.
