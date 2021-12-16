 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Season's Readings from the LeClaire Library
0 Comments

Season's Readings from the LeClaire Library

  • 0
Joel Haack

LeClaire Library clerk and storytime presenter Joel Haack will read stories of Christmas Past on Tuesday, Dec. 21 at the LeClaire Library, part of "Nostalgia Night Before Christmas."

 CONTRIBUTED

It’s December, the beginning of winter weather and holiday celebrations.

LeClaire Library has a fire in our Fireplace Room, books and movies to check out, and lots of programs for all ages.

This whole month we will have activities for little “elves-in-training” whenever they stop in the library, like scavenger hunts for reindeer, paper ornaments to color and decorate our library tree, and a search for Santa’s sleighbells in our sensory bin. Finish all five activities, and you will receive a cool elf-in-training certificate and your own elf ears!

We have a very special evening planned 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20. Popular musical trio, The Connection, will return to LeClaire Library to play holiday songs while the whole family can make candy cane ornaments to take home or to hang on the library tree.

This month we went all out on storytimes! Our regular Friday morning Storytimes with Ashe each have a different theme, and a special craft to make and take home after enjoying the read-aloud stories. The theme of the Dec. 17 storytime is “The North Pole.” You can make a sleigh bell ornament like the ones in Polar Express, that says “I believe.”

At 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, we will have a special evening “Santa Storytime.” Santa himself will come to LeClaire Library to read some of his favorite books to you. If you are nice and not naughty, you can have your picture taken with Santa in front of our Christmas tree.

At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, join us for “Nostalgia Night Before Christmas.” Dash away all and enjoy a few classic tales of Christmas Past read by the library’s big man in red with the white beard, Mr. Haack. Joel Haack is well known to generations of Pleasant Valley School District children as an elementary school librarian. He has a fun and energetic way of sharing a storybook. Will it be a silent night? Not a chance. But it might be merry and bright.

Adding to all this merriment are our regular programs like Hands-on Art History, Lazy Crafternoons, and Tabletop Games. You can find the details at leclairelibraryorg, or on our Facebook page.

Season's Readings!

COMING UP ...

All programs are FREE.

Location: LeClaire Community Library, 323 Wisconsin St., LeClaire

Contact: 563-289-6007

Email: library@leclaireiowa.gov

Adult Tabletop Adventures Guild (TAG)

Thursdays, Dec. 16 and 30, 6 p.m.

Need a night off from real life? Then join our new tabletop gaming club just for adults to get together and roleplay, role dice, and have fun! Join us Dec. 16 and 30 at 6 p.m. as our newly established guild starts its journey into Dungeons & Dragons! Feel free to bring character sheets and dice!

Family Storytime with Ashe

Friday Dec. 17, 10:30 a.m.

Join Storytime with Ashe for stories, songs, and fun every Friday at 10:30 a.m. Every week is a different theme as well as a simple craft you can take home!

Read-Aloud Stories with Mr. Haack

Tuesday, Dec. 21 at 6:30 p.m.

Season’s Readings!

Dash away all and enjoy a few classic tales of Christmas Past read by the library’s big man in red with the white beard, Mr. Haack. Join us for Nostalgia Nights Before Christmas. Will it be a silent night? Not a chance. But it might be merry and bright.

YA Tabletop Adventures Guild (TAG): Dungeons and Dragons

Thursday, Dec. 23 at 5 p.m.

Calling all game geeks for some RPG and board games! This month we’re starting our journey into Dungeon and Dragons, so get your dice and come on down to the library for some roleplay fun! All are welcome and super beginner friendly, recommended for ages 12+. All new players are welcome and can jump in at any point.

Crafts Around the World - Grab N’ Go Kits: Christmas Pickle

All December (while supplies last)

Tired of traditional crafts? Try out some crafts from all around the world! This month we’re exploring the famous German food-based ornament...The Christmas Pickle. Yes, that’s right, a Christmas PICKLE!

Grab N' Go kits will be available at the front desk Dec. 1st -30th, while supplies last!

Storytime with Santa

Thursday, Dec. 16th at 6:30 p.m.

Santa Claus is coming to the LeClaire Library this year! Join us for some Storytime fun as Santa reads some holiday stories with us!

Carols and Crafts

Monday, Dec. 20 at 6 p.m.

Celebrate the holidays with a night of music and crafting. Join us at the library on Dec. 20th at 6pm to listen to the Connections rock out some Christmas tunes while you craft your own Candy Cane Mouse to take home and hang on the tree.

Recipes for Beginners

All December (while supplies last)

Livestream: Wednesday, Dec. 22nd at 4 p.m.

Stop by the front desk to grab a Recipe Bookmark, which will have a new recipe for cooks of all levels to try out!This month is Mini Tree Pizzas!

Check out our Facebook Livestream on Dec. 22 at 4 p.m. for a demonstration on how to cook the dish!

Last Tuesday Book Club

Tuesday, Dec. 28 at 6:30 p.m.

Calling all fans of literature! If you’re looking to share your love of reading and find some new books, come pick up this month’s book club book from the front desk. We’ll be discussing this month’s book on the last Tuesday of the month! Audiobooks and Large print will also be available while supplies last.

This month’s book is a tale of suspenseful drama with a dash of poison in "The Lost Apothecary" by Sarah Penner. Join Nella, a female apothecary in 1791 secretly dispensing poisons to liberate women from the men who have wronged them, who begins to face the many consequences of her actions.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

PVJHS honor roll
Bettendorf

PVJHS honor roll

These are Pleasant Valley Junior High School students on the Honor Roll for the 1st quarter of 2021-2022:

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News