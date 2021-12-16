Season's Readings from the LeClaire Library

It’s December, the beginning of winter weather and holiday celebrations.
LeClaire Library has a fire in our Fireplace Room, books and movies to check out, and lots of programs for all ages.
This whole month we will have activities for little “elves-in-training” whenever they stop in the library, like scavenger hunts for reindeer, paper ornaments to color and decorate our library tree, and a search for Santa’s sleighbells in our sensory bin. Finish all five activities, and you will receive a cool elf-in-training certificate and your own elf ears!
We have a very special evening planned 6 p.m. Monday, Dec. 20. Popular musical trio, The Connection, will return to LeClaire Library to play holiday songs while the whole family can make candy cane ornaments to take home or to hang on the library tree.
This month we went all out on storytimes! Our regular Friday morning Storytimes with Ashe each have a different theme, and a special craft to make and take home after enjoying the read-aloud stories. The theme of the Dec. 17 storytime is “The North Pole.” You can make a sleigh bell ornament like the ones in Polar Express, that says “I believe.”
At 6:30 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 16, we will have a special evening “Santa Storytime.” Santa himself will come to LeClaire Library to read some of his favorite books to you. If you are nice and not naughty, you can have your picture taken with Santa in front of our Christmas tree.
At 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 21, join us for “Nostalgia Night Before Christmas.” Dash away all and enjoy a few classic tales of Christmas Past read by the library’s big man in red with the white beard, Mr. Haack. Joel Haack is well known to generations of Pleasant Valley School District children as an elementary school librarian. He has a fun and energetic way of sharing a storybook. Will it be a silent night? Not a chance. But it might be merry and bright.
Adding to all this merriment are our regular programs like Hands-on Art History, Lazy Crafternoons, and Tabletop Games. You can find the details at leclairelibraryorg, or on our Facebook page.
Season's Readings!