River Action Inc. will offer riverfront golf cart tours of Quad-City sites on Thursday, Sept. 5, to senior citizens, ages 55 or older.
Tours will be held throughout the day and will visit six different Quad-City spots along the Mississippi River. Each tour lasts about two hours, rain or shine.
Participants must arrive at the tour start and then River Action will take it from there. Tour times are: 9-11 a.m., 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., and 2-4 p.m.
Tour No. 1: Travel along Duck Creek Trail beginning in Davenport and turning around in Bettendorf. Speakers from each city’s planning and public works departments will discuss new developments along the route.
Tour No. 2: Beginning at Miller Avenue and South Concord Street, Davenport, this tour will focus on the natural areas of Nahant Marsh and Carp Lake.
Tour No. 3: On Arsenal Island, stops will include the Col. Davenport House, the 1856 bridge pier, the Civil War Confederate cemetery, the National Cemetery and the historic mansions used as quarters by high-ranking officers, including Quarters One.
Tour No. 4: This is a tour of the Rock Island and Moline riverfronts, beginning at, and returning to, Sunset Park, Rock Island, traveling to Ben Butterworth Parkway.
Tour No. 5: Participants will begin and return at the end of Ben Butterworth Parkway, Moline, riding through East Moline and Hampton. Sites will include The Bend, The Quarter, Empire Park, Hampton Heritage Center and Black's Store.
Tour No. 6: Beginning in Rapids City, participants will travel through Port Byron up to Cordova and back.
The cost is $12.50 per tour. To register, call River Action at 563-322-2969 or go to riveraction.org. Participants will receive a card in the mail with details on where to meet.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.