Shoe drive launches in Quad-Cities

Project Outrun Iowa launched a shoe donation drive last Friday to raise funds to benefit children in the Quad-City region who are battling pediatric cancer.

Project Outrun's goal is to empower children by designing custom Nike shoes to help them in the fight against cancer.

It costs about $100 for each child to design their own pair, with the proceeds enabling the project to support children battling cancer.

Last Friday, Addison Kelly, 8, from Geneseo, Ill. was present at a press conference to show off her shoes and share the impact Project Outrun has had on her life.

“Project Outrun is a positive light in what can be a dark tunnel," Ryan and Mandy Kelly said. "It was a positive motivator for her to keep pushing through the medicine, surgery and all the effects. Now we have her shoes she designed, the ‘finish line’, and a medal from Project Outrun on her wall. They are constant reminders of her strength, perseverance, and faith. We are forever grateful for the organization."

"It helped to show me I can do it,” Addison said.