Shoe drive launches in Quad-Cities

Project Outrun Iowa launched a shoe donation drive last Friday to raise funds to benefit children in the Quad-City region who are battling pediatric cancer.
Project Outrun's goal is to empower children by designing custom Nike shoes to help them in the fight against cancer.
It costs about $100 for each child to design their own pair, with the proceeds enabling the project to support children battling cancer.
Last Friday, Addison Kelly, 8, from Geneseo, Ill. was present at a press conference to show off her shoes and share the impact Project Outrun has had on her life.
“Project Outrun is a positive light in what can be a dark tunnel," Ryan and Mandy Kelly said. "It was a positive motivator for her to keep pushing through the medicine, surgery and all the effects. Now we have her shoes she designed, the ‘finish line’, and a medal from Project Outrun on her wall. They are constant reminders of her strength, perseverance, and faith. We are forever grateful for the organization."
"It helped to show me I can do it,” Addison said.
Project Outrun was founded in Akron, Ohio by Andy Sheppard in 2016. Inspired by a young girl named Kylie Rose who was battling cancer, Sheppard ran a 5K. Sheppard decided if children were going to "outrun cancer," then they needed the right shoes. Since then, over 950 pairs of sneakers have been designed for children across the country.
The Quad-City based chapter of the group was founded eight months ago and has already designed 35 shoes for children. The chapter has partnered with Dance Marathon at the University of Iowa and the Stead Family Children's Hospital in Iowa City.
“This shoe drive will help spread awareness in the Quad-City community about Project Outrun and assist in raising the funds necessary to impact the lives of children in the community,” said Anthony Long, director of Project Outrun Iowa. “The best part is our community has the ability to make a difference without spending a dime. They simply clean out their closets.”
Project Outrun will earn funds based on the total weight of the shoes collected, which will be purchased by Funds2Orgs and sent to developing countries.
The title sponsor, Fleet Feet of Davenport, will match a portion of the donations.
For those willing to donate, the organization accepts gently worn, used or new shoes. Shoes are accounted for and turned to donation proceeds by weight.
There are four official drop-off locations that will accept shoes during normal business hours: Fleet Feet, 4257 Elmore Ave., Davenport; Bettendorf Family Museum, Palmer Hills Golf Course and TBK Sports Complex.
The shoe drive runs through Jan. 23, 2021.
For more information, email projectoutruniowa@gmail.org or go to projectoutrun.org.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!