Signs of spring fast approaching

A biker rides his bike along the bike path on Riverfront trail in Bettendorf, Wednesday, March 11, 2021.
Tegan Francis, 13, of Moline, rides his scooter at the skate park at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf, Wednesday, March 11, 2021.
Ryleigh Robinson, 9, of Bettendorf, plays on the zipline at McManus Park in Bettendorf, Wednesday, March 11, 2021.
Tim Hitchings of Iowa practices his yoga at Devils Glen Park in Bettendorf, Thursday, March 12, 2021.
A home in Bettendorf displays its spring flowers on their front porch, Wednesday, March 11, 2021.
Nyle Francis, 9, of Moline rides his scooter at the skate park at Crow Creek Park in Bettendorf, Wednesday, March 11, 2021.
Scot Nelson of Davenport walks along the water at Devils Glen Park in Bettendorf, Thursday, March 12, 2021.
Tyler Fuhrman pushes his son Tyvin Fuhrman, 4, on the swings at McManus Park in Bettendorf, Wednesday, March 11, 2021.
Despite a snow storm on Monday, there are signs spring is on its way.
Temperatures began to climb, reaching 71 degrees on March 10.
With the warm weather, people started grilling, went to parks, and started on their spring cleaning.
The snow and ice from a long winter melted, though the area didn't get a long reprieve as a winter storm rolled through on Monday, one day after Daylight Saving Time kicked into gear, forcing everyone to adjust their clocks and acclimate to the lost hour.
This year, the spring equinox falls on Saturday, and the first day of spring is expected to see temperatures rise back in to the high 50s, possibly reaching the 60s by Sunday.
So while it may still be a few weeks until golf courses are ready and the grills are back in full force, it's clear that spring is fast approaching.
