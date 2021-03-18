Signs of spring fast approaching

Despite a snow storm on Monday, there are signs spring is on its way.

Temperatures began to climb, reaching 71 degrees on March 10.

With the warm weather, people started grilling, went to parks, and started on their spring cleaning.

The snow and ice from a long winter melted, though the area didn't get a long reprieve as a winter storm rolled through on Monday, one day after Daylight Saving Time kicked into gear, forcing everyone to adjust their clocks and acclimate to the lost hour.

This year, the spring equinox falls on Saturday, and the first day of spring is expected to see temperatures rise back in to the high 50s, possibly reaching the 60s by Sunday.

So while it may still be a few weeks until golf courses are ready and the grills are back in full force, it's clear that spring is fast approaching.

