 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Soccer goalkeepers in spotlight during event at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf
0 Comments

Soccer goalkeepers in spotlight during event at TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf

  • 0
051720-qc-spt-tbk-sports-complex-012

The TBK Bank Sports Complex has spurred a lot of commercial development in the area of Forest Grove Drive and Middle Road, Bettendorf.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Keeper Wars Ink will hold a New Year's National Qualifying event indoors at the TBK Bank Sports Complex in Bettendorf.

The soccer event will be held from Dec. 31, 2021 to Jan. 2, 2022.

Registration is now open for youth 8-18 years old.

There is also a pre-event clinic and New Year’s packages for families to have fun ringing in the New Year.

“Keeper Wars Ink is an innovative and exciting event that showcases the talent and skill set of goalkeepers during this highly competitive soccer initiative. This is yet another valuable opportunity to build our regional sports landscape and activate TBK Sports Complex through sports tourism,” said Dave Herrell, President and CEO, Visit Quad Cities.

Quad-City Times​

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News