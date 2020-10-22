Sommer's turnaround powers Spartans to 10th straight MAC crown

In early September, the first meet of the season, Kole Sommer did not break 17 1/2 minutes and was not one of the top two finishers for the Pleasant Valley boys cross country team at the Spartan Challenge.

About six weeks later on the same course, nobody was close to staying in touch with the Spartan senior.

Sommer navigated the 5,000-meter race at Crow Creek Park in 15 minutes, 57 seconds to capture the Mississippi Athletic Conference title by 45 seconds over teammate Tarun Vedula.

"Throughout the season, I've just been having a lot more confidence than I had in the past," Sommer said. "After that first race, the expectations were pretty low for me.

"I've really focused more on having fun this season. When I have fun and enjoy it, I tend to run better."

With five runners in the top nine, Class 4A 12th-ranked PV made it 10 straight conference championships with 21 points. Bettendorf was second at 55 points, followed by North Scott (92) and Muscatine (120).

Under coach Erik Belby, the Spartans tend to reload and never rebuild. They graduated their top five finishers from last season's second-place finish at the state meet.