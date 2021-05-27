Spartans and Bulldogs claim regional golf titles, qualify for state

Shannyn Vogler led the Bulldogs with a 1-over 73 to earn medalist honors, the junior the only player in the field to break 80. Senior teammate Rheanna DeCrow posted an 80.

For PV, Holmberg turned in the low round with a 6-over 77 and sophomore Maura Peters had a 79. Those two finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in the individual competition. Linn-Mar’s Tatum Depuydt was the medalist with a 1-under 70.

The difference in the team race was PV’s third and fourth scores.

McVey posted an 86 and Isabella Steele, the lone freshman among the top six, had 93. No other school in the 10-team field had four scores below 95.

“The key to my round was not getting flustered when I had a bad shot,” McVey said. “I tried not to turn a bad shot into a really bad hole. I did a good job of staying focused and trying to improve on the next shot.”

Steele matched her season low 18-hole round of the season, including a 43 on the opening nine.

“(Isabella) has come so far since the start of the season,” Holmberg said. “To have four scores all under 95, it comes to show how much growth we’ve had this entire season.”