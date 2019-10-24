As Pleasant Valley's students rushed the floor to celebrate with its volleyball team and "Sweet Caroline" was blaring over the speaker, head coach Amber Hall stood off to the side and soaked in the moment.
Well, Hall tried to savor the accomplishment.
"My first thought was, 'Please don't get hurt, please don't get hurt, please don't get hurt,'" Hall admitted. "I love the intensity and the excitement with the dogpile, but a twisted ankle is the worst thing that could happen right now."
Everybody came out of the scrum unharmed.
After a shaky start Tuesday, Oct. 15, Class 5A fifth-ranked PV rebounded in emphatic fashion with a 21-25, 25-20, 25-14, 25-19 victory over 3A top-ranked Davenport Assumption to secure the outright Mississippi Athletic Conference title at PV High School.
"It was a lot of fun," senior Ilah Perez-Johnson said. "I've never experienced anything like that."
PV (24-3, 8-0) shared the conference crown the past two years. This is the program's first outright championship in more than a decade.
"Just knowing how it has felt to share it the past couple of years, it makes it that much better," junior Emily Wood said. "To finally get to that point, it is really exciting for us."
The Spartans rode their balance like they have all season.
Kaitlyn Morgan had a team-high 15 kills. Freshman Chloe Cline chipped in 13 while Wood had nine and Perez-Johnson finished with eight.
Setter Kora Ruff distributed 42 assists.
Assumption, conversely, didn't get that same balance. Freshman Ava Schubert registered 15 kills but nobody else had more than seven.
"If we are going to be a state-level team, we have to have everyone firing on all cylinders like (PV) did tonight," Assumption Coach Bre Scherler said. "That was the game-changer. They had four or five players swinging at it and staying confident and aggressive."
Cline was on PV's varsity roster at the start of the season, but she has seen her role expand recently.
The 6-footer was not intimidated by the environment or the magnitude.
"She doesn't seem like a freshman out on the court," Perez-Johnson said. "She's like one of us, a senior out there. It is awesome to see her getting that confidence."
Cline said the support from her teammates and the competitiveness in practice has upped her level of play.
"From the first time I started practicing with them, they've been there for me and helped me along," Cline said. "It has made the situation much easier."
Thanks to aggressive serving and some miscommunication from PV, the Knights took the opening set.
The second set was back-and-forth early before PV strung together a 6-1 run to take control. Perez-Johnson had two of her five service aces in that span.
PV won the final four points of the set to even the match.
The third and fourth sets weren't as competitive.
The Spartans raced out to a 7-1 lead in the third and used an 8-0 flurry midway through the fourth to seize control.
"Our energy wasn't there for some strange reason," Scherler said. "I was really proud how we came out swinging in that first set. I just wish we could have brought that same intensity the rest of the match. I thought PV started to apply some service pressure, which they're known for, and that kind of turned the match."
