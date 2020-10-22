Spartans edge Bulldogs for title; Beintema repeats

Beintema held off D'Antico by five seconds, 19:26-19:31, for the victory.

"I'm not going to lie, it was a little bit more challenging than I anticipated, which was good," Beintema said. "I need that. To have it be more challenging makes it more rewarding."

Beintema led most of the race. D'Antico, though, was close throughout.

"Coming up the last half-mile, I said to myself, 'You've been leading this whole time. If you get passed now, you're not going to hear the end of it,'" Beintema said. "That gave me a little bit more drive to breakaway at the end and pull it off."

Still, it was a signature race for D'Antico. She finished 50 seconds behind Beintema at the Spartan Challenge on Sept. 5.

"This taught me to push myself in ways I never have really been exposed to before," D'Antico said. "That was a very valuable experience.

"Last year, there was a lot of uncertainty every time I went to the starting line. This season, I've got a lot going for me and a lot of confidence."

Clinton freshman Camryn Sattler, Bettendorf freshman Emily See and Davenport Assumption senior Laney Fitzpatrick rounded out the top five.