Spartans knock off Trojans, headed to semis for first time since '96

“We knew they had an explosive offense, so we had to come out ready to go and score every time we touched the ball,” Zemo said. “Our motto is ‘Total Effort.’ We showed that. We were driving guys back, finishing past the whistle and were just relentless.”

Morgan threw for 242 yards, but the Spartans held the Trojans out of the end zone in the second half. Koby West picked off Morgan with a little more than a minute remaining to seal it.

Lindmark completed all six of his passes for 204 yards. Kipper had 120 yards rushing and Lindmark added 70 as PV punted only once in the game.

“We were clicking on all cylinders,” Lindmark said. “The offensive line was giving huge holes for us. They should be getting all the credit in this.”

After going 4-5 last year, PV is one of four teams still standing in 4A along with central Iowa powerhouses Dowling Catholic, Ankeny and Southeast Polk.

“I’m really proud of what we’ve done here at Pleasant Valley,” said VanWetzinga, who was a first-year assistant coach when the Spartans last reached the semifinals. “When your neighbor next door is one of the perennial powers, and you play them year in and year out and have to go through them, it isn’t easy.