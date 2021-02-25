Spartans put bow on MAC title

Pleasant Valley’s performance in last Thursday’s regular-season finale showed exactly why head coach Steve Hillman thinks his squad will be dangerous when postseason play begins next week.
His seventh-ranked Spartans, who entered the final Mississippi Athletic Conference contest of the season against Central DeWitt leading Class 4A in points allowed per game at 34.7, had another sparkling defensive performance in their 45-25 win over the Sabers.
“It does take the pressure off for the postseason because we’re going in playing defense, and that’s our strength,” Hillman said. “We don’t have to go out and do extraordinary things. We just have to be solid in the things that we do well.”
Pleasant Valley (17-3, 13-3 MAC) played pesky defense all night long, but especially during a stretch at the end of the first quarter in which the Spartans took control of the game.
Central DeWitt (11-10, 8-7 MAC) led 5-4 after a Kaiden Muhl 3-pointer, but Pleasant Valley held the Sabers scoreless for the final five minutes and 29 seconds of the first quarter. Central DeWitt came up empty on their final eight possessions of the period, and the Spartans led 15-5 after eight minutes of play.
“We pride ourselves on our defense,” Pleasant Valley’s Jacob Townsend said. “Night in and night out we know we can always fall back on that, whether shots are going in or not, we can always count on our defense to keep us in games.”
The Spartans forced 13 Central DeWitt turnovers and held the Sabers to 34% shooting in the contest, including 3-for-13 from 3-point range.
“The first half we just weren’t as focused or as mentally ready as we should have been, but PV makes it hard every possession,” Central DeWitt head coach Grady Gallagher said. “It seems like you get roughed up a little bit, and then those 3-point shots don’t fall quite as much. That’s a credit to them. They’re fun to watch defensively.”
Meanwhile, Pleasant Valley went 18-for-30 from the field and 8-for-9 from the free-throw line in the win. The Spartans run a measured, but effective offense that should also benefit them in postseason play.
“We’re really good defensively and then we’re really efficient on offense,” Hillman said. “We’re not afraid to make a couple extra passes and get a good shot. Rarely do we have bad possessions. If you can get guys to do that for 32 minutes, you’re going to be hard to beat.”
Townsend scored a game-high 17 points on 7-for-11 shooting to lead Pleasant Valley, and Ryan Dolphin added 13 points. Reserve Jabrell Sandifer scored five points to lead the Sabers.
The Spartans have now won seven straight games and 16 of their last 17. The win put a bow on the MAC championship the team wrapped up with a win earlier in the week.
“We’re on a great run right now, but that doesn’t mean anything going into the postseason,” Townsend said. “Nobody’s selfish on this team. It doesn’t matter who scores, who gets rebounds, nothing like that. We want to play defense, score points and win games.”
Pleasant Valley will await the winner of Monday’s substate quarterfinal between Bettendorf (3-9) and Burlington (9-10). The Spartans will host the winner on Feb. 26. Hillman said he had no preference which team his squad faces, just saying that his Spartans will be ready to defend for four quarters.
“Whoever comes over here, we’ll be ready to battle,” he said.