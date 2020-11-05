Spartans' Ruff named MAC player of year

Pleasant Valley captured the Mississippi Athletic Conference volleyball title this season. It also swept the top individual honors.

Junior setter Kora Ruff was named the league's player of the year and Amber Hall was selected as coach of the year in voting by the conference's 10 head coaches.

Ruff, a three-year starter with more than 2,200 career assists, averaged 10 assists and 3.1 digs per set for the Spartans, who went undefeated in nine conference matches and won all of them in straight sets other than one.

Joining Ruff on the eight-player first team are teammates Chloe Cline and Emily Wood and Bettendorf's Riley Deere.

Bettendorf's ANnie Stotlar and PV's Livia Thomsen were named to the second team. Bettendorf's Ellie Aanestad and Grace Gasper were named honorable mention, as were Pleasant Valley's Arra Cottrell and Halle Vice.

Hall, in her fifth season as head coach, is 50-7 the past two seasons with PV.

