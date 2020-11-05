 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Spartans' Ruff named MAC player of year
0 comments
topical
PREP VOLLEYBALL

Spartans' Ruff named MAC player of year

100120-qc-spt-ns-pv-volleyball-021

Pleasant Valley's Kora Ruff was named the Mississippi Athletic Conference player of the year Monday. Ruff averages 10 assists and 3.1 digs per set for the Spartans.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

Pleasant Valley captured the Mississippi Athletic Conference volleyball title this season. It also swept the top individual honors.

Junior setter Kora Ruff was named the league's player of the year and Amber Hall was selected as coach of the year in voting by the conference's 10 head coaches.

Ruff, a three-year starter with more than 2,200 career assists, averaged 10 assists and 3.1 digs per set for the Spartans, who went undefeated in nine conference matches and won all of them in straight sets other than one.

Joining Ruff on the eight-player first team are teammates Chloe Cline and Emily Wood and Bettendorf's Riley Deere. 

Bettendorf's ANnie Stotlar and PV's Livia Thomsen were named to the second team. Bettendorf's Ellie Aanestad and Grace Gasper were named honorable mention, as were Pleasant Valley's Arra Cottrell and Halle Vice.

Hall, in her fifth season as head coach, is 50-7 the past two seasons with PV.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports Editor

Sports editor, with my emphasis on covering the Mississippi Athletic Conference and Iowa area high schools. I've been in sports journalism for 20 years, the last eight at the Q-C Times.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News