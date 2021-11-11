Spartans sweep their way to program's first state volleyball title

CEDAR RAPIDS — Halle Vice and Chloe Cline were stuck at the bottom of Pleasant Valley High School’s championship dogpile.
“It was kind of hard to breathe,” Vice admitted.
“It was a little claustrophobic,” Cline said. "I was getting crushed."
A few seconds of discomfort was worth the ultimate reward.
After semifinal heartbreak the past two seasons, second-ranked PV reached the summit of Iowa Class 5A volleyball for the first time in program history on Nov. 4 with a 25-23, 28-26, 25-13 sweep of fourth-ranked Cedar Falls at the Alliant Energy PowerHouse.
Once Emily Goodpaster’s final attack hit the floor, the celebration ensued. When senior setter and all-tournament team captain Kora Ruff emerged from the dogpile, she was flooded with emotions.
“This was the only way I wanted to go out,” Ruff said. “This was the only thing I had in my mind.”
PV (33-4) is the first Quad-Cities school since Bettendorf eight years ago to capture a state volleyball crown. It is only the fifth Mississippi Athletic Conference program in the past 35 years to win it all, joining a pair of teams from Davenport North (1988, ’97) and Bettendorf (2012, ’13).
“I’ve wanted this since I was a small kid,” Cline said.
The match featured plenty of long rallies, particularly in the first two sets. PV found a way to win the majority of them.
“We knew going in, the ball might not go down because you swung hard,” Spartans coach Amber Hall said. “It wasn’t going to be one and done. It was going to take time, effort and energy. We kept our composure and stuck with it all the way through.”
PV’s back row matched Cedar Falls’ scrappiness … and then some.
The Spartans were credited with 111 digs. Molly Albrecht registered a match-high 26 while Livia Thomsen, Vice and Ruff each had 21.
“We were able to read all their cross shots,” Thomsen said. “It was really fun to be scrappy and get all those digs up.”
Combine that with 13 blocks and Cline said it was among PV’s best defensive performances of the season. Cedar Falls (32-9) finished the match with a .055 hitting efficiency.
“Hands-down, that’s what set us apart from other matches this season,” Cline said. “We weren’t letting anything touch the floor. We knew Cedar Falls had a great defense, great serving and great passing, so we had to try and match that.”
The first set had runs both ways. PV had 8-1 and 10-2 flurries; Cedar Falls countered with 12-2 and 5-0 spurts.
Knotted at 23, an Alexa Frankel kill and a Ruff ace ended the opening set in PV’s favor.
The second set followed the same script. The Spartans failed to cash in on four set points, but a Cedar Falls service error and one of Arra Cottrell’s seven kills gave them a 2-0 cushion.
“The first two sets, I felt like we played a little bit tight,” Vice said. “We started to believe we could win after that second set.”
The final set was a rout.
PV scored the first five points and 14 of the first 18.
“Winning that second set was huge,” Ruff said. “We keyed on carrying that momentum. We didn’t want to go four. We wanted to finish as soon as possible.”
The Spartans needed only one match point to close the deal. Ruff found Goodpaster on the pin and she hit through Cedar Falls’ block to end it.
It was the 29th assist of the match for Ruff and the 3,262nd of her career.
Vice and Cline, also named to the all-tournament team, had 11 and nine kills, respectively, to lead PV's offensive attack.
PV had talked openly about its state championship aspirations since mid-August. The dream turned into reality.
“It doesn’t feel like a real thing right now,” Hall said. “I’m just on Cloud 9. I can’t believe we accomplished our goal. We’ve been so close in previous years, but to finally have that and to win in three, I’m so happy and proud of our girls.”
The Spartans had a couple speed bumps along the way. They lost to Iowa City West in late August, were tripped up by Iowa City Liberty and Dike-New Hartford in late September and then stumbled to Western Dubuque in a tournament championship match in October.
"We definitely had a few setbacks, but it made us stronger and made us want it kind of more," Ruff said. "It was a reality check at some points, knowing it wasn't going to be given to us. We were going to have to work really hard."
That work, coupled with a mentality shift, allowed the Spartans to have their championship moment.
"We started the season with the thought, 'Hey, we're going to win a state championship and we're going to make it happen,'" Cline said. "We had the right mentality, all so focused and striving for that same goal.
"It feels amazing to finally finish it off this year.”
Pleasant Valley 25-28-25, Cedar Falls 23-16-13
Kills – CF, Katie Remmert 17, Summer Halsor 7, Olivia Smothers 4, Devon VanDyke 3; PV, Halle Vice 11, Chloe Cline 9, Arra Cottrell 7, Kora Ruff 5, Emily Goodpaster 4. Assists – CF, Nohea Mahi 28, Remmert 3; PV, Ruff 29, Molly Albrecht 3, Livia Thomsen 3. Aces – CF, Lani Nielsen 2, Alivia Bronner 2, Remmert; PV, Ruff 2, Thomsen. Blocks – CF, Smothers 6, Mahi 4, Remmert 3; PV, Alexa Frankel 5, Ruff 2, Cline 2, Goodpaster 2, Cottrell, Vice. Digs – CF, Mahi 23, Sarah Albaugh 23, Remmert 19, Alivia Bronner 18; PV, Molly Albrecht 26, Thomsen 21, Ruff 21, Vice 21.
Records: Cedar Falls 32-9; PV 33-4
Class 5A all-tournament
Chloe Cline (PV); Kora Ruff (PV); Halle Vice (PV); Alivia Bronner (Cedar Falls); Katie Remmert (Cedar Falls); Ava Helming (Johnston); Ava Reynolds (Ankeny)
Captain: Ruff